Too much punch: Sioux City S.C. West knocks out Elk Point-Jefferson 3-2
Too much punch: Sioux City S.C. West knocks out Elk Point-Jefferson 3-2

Sioux City S.C. West tipped and eventually toppled Elk Point-Jefferson 3-2 at Elk Point-Jefferson High on August 26 in South Dakota girls high school volleyball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

