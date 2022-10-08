 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vice-grip defense fuels Sioux City S.C. West's win over Macy Omaha Nation 2-0

  • 0

No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Sioux City S.C. West as it controlled Macy Omaha Nation's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on October 8 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

Recently on September 27, Sioux City S.C. West squared off with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers vs Buccaneers hockey action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News