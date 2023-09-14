Bishop Heelan swept Sioux City North in three sets (25-16, 25-23, 25-13) Tuesday night to improve to 14-5 on the season. The Stars fell to 2-6.
Below are other scores involving area teams for the past week: Sept. 5-12.
NORTHWEST IOWA
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Akron-Westfield 3-MMCRU 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-11)
Bishop Heelan 3-Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-20)
Central Lyon 3-Spirit Lake 2 (25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 24-26, 20-18)
Clarinda 3-Denison-Schleswig 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-15)
Council Bluffs Lincoln 3-Sioux City North 1 (21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-17)
Gehlen Catholic 3-George-Little Rock 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-19)
People are also reading…
Hinton 3-Harris-Lake Park 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-9)
Hinton 3-Harris-Lake Park 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-9)
Kuemper Catholic 3-Denison-Schleswig 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-10)
Newell-Fonda 3-Emmetsburg 0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-23)
OABCIG 3-Kingsley-Pierson 1 (25-10, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16)
Remsen St. Mary's 3-West Sioux 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-17)
Ridge View 3-MVAOCOU 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-17)
River Valley 3-Lawton-Bronson 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-18)
Sioux City East 3-South Sioux City 0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-11)
Siouxland Christian 3-Whiting 1 (25-9, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17)
Trinity Christian 3-Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1 (25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21)
Westwood 3-Council Bluffs Jefferson 2 (26-28, 25-13, 21-25, 25-13, 15-12)
Thursday, Sept. 7
East Sac County 3-West Bend-Mallard 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-14)
Estherville Lincoln Central 3-North Union 1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14)
Gehlen Catholic 3-South O'Brien 1 (24-26, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10)
George-Little Rock 3-Akron-Westfield 2 (25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-7)
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 3-West Sioux 1 (25-17, 24-26, 28-26, 25-7)
Hinton 3-MMCRU 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-14)
LeMars 3-Council Bluffs Jefferson 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-13)
MOC-Floyd Valley 3-Boyden-Hull 1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22)
Pocahontas Area 3-Storm Lake St. Mary's 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-9)
Remsen St. Mary's 3-Harris-Lake Park 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-11)
Rock Valley 3-Sibley-Ocheyedan 1 (21-25, 25-14, 29-27, 25-23)
Sioux Center 3-Central Lyon 1 (25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20)
Sioux City North 3-Cherokee Washington 1 (17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18)
Storm Lake 3-OABCIG 1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14)
Unity Christian 3-Sheldon 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-16)
West Lyon 3-Okoboji 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-11)
Saturday, Sept. 9
ACGC 2-Denison-Schleswig 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-11)
AHSTW 2-Denison-Schleswig 0 (21-16, 21-14)
Bishop Heelan 2-Regina Catholic 0 (25-19, 26-24)
Bishop Heelan 2-Wahlert Catholic 0 (25-20, 25-21)
Boyden-Hull 2-MOC-Floyd Valley 0 (22-20, 21-18)
Boyden-Hull 2-Sioux Center 0 (21-18, 21-17)
Boyden-Hull 2-Unity Christian 1 (16-21, 21-16, 16-14)
Boyer Valley 2-Logan-Magnolia 0 (21-17, 21-16)
Boyer Valley 2-MMCRU 0 (21-16, 21-18)
Boyer Valley 2-West Harrison 0 (21-18, 21-9)
Central Lyon 2-OABCIG 0 (21-19, 21-19)
Central Lyon 2-Okoboji 0 (21-9, 21-7)
Charles City 2-Newell-Fonda 1 (15-21, 21-6, 15-11)
Charles City 2-Sheldon 0 (21-18, 21-10)
Charles City 2-Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 (21-15, 21-8)
Charles City 2-Spirit Lake 0 (21-12, 21-11)
Cherokee 2-Central Lyon 0 (21-14, 21-5)
Cherokee 2-Charles City 1 (21-16, 21-23, 15-11)
Cherokee 2-Estherville Lincoln Central 0 (21-15, 21-11)
Cherokee 2-OABCIG 0 (21-7, 21-14)
Cherokee 2-Okoboji 0 (21-2, 21-0)
Clear Creek Amana 2-Bishop Heelan 0 (21-10, 21-12)
East Sac County 2-Carroll 0 (21-9, 21-9)
East Sac County 2-Kingsley-Pierson 1 (21-12, 22-20, 18-15)
East Sac County 2-South Central Calhoun 1 (18-21, 21-19, 15-13)
East Sac County 2-Winterset 0 (21-19, 21-11)
Estherville Lincoln Central 2-Central Lyon 0 (21-13, 21-19)
Estherville Lincoln Central 2-Okoboji 0 (21-6, 24-22)
Griswold 2-Denison-Schleswig 0 (21-12, 21-12)
Iowa City Liberty 2-Bishop Heelan 0 (21-12, 21-19)
Kingsley-Pierson 2-Carroll 0 (27-25, 21-15)
Kuemper Catholic 2-East Sac County 0 (21-13, 21-10)
Kuemper Catholic 2-Kingsley-Pierson 0 (21-13, 21-9)
Kuemper Catholic 2-Ridge View 1 (21-16, 18-21, 15-13)
MMCRU 2-Logan-Magnolia 0 (21-11, 21-13)
MMCRU 2-West Harrison 0 (21-13, 21-20)
MOC-Floyd Valley 2-Sioux Center 0 (21-16, 21-14)
MOC-Floyd Valley 2-Unity Christian 1 (22-20, 12-21, 18-16)
Newell-Fonda 2-Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 (21-13, 21-17)
OABCIG 2-Estherville Lincoln Central 1 (21-23, 21-19, 15-13)
OABCIG 2-Okoboji 0 (21-12, 21-17)
Ridge View 2-Carroll 0 (21-16, 21-7)
Ridge View 2-East Sac County 0 (21-18, 21-10)
Ridge View 2-Kingsley-Pierson 0 (21-9, 21-10)
Ridge View 2-Winterset 0 (21-15, 21-9)
River Valley 2-Manson-NW Webster 0 (21-10, 21-12)
River Valley 2-Siouxland Christian 0 (21-13, 21-16)
River Valley 2-Trinity Christian 0 (21-18, 21-10)
River Valley 2-Woodbury Central 0 (21-7, 21-18)
Riverside 2-Denison-Schleswig 1 (21-4, 21-23, 15-11)
Sheldon 2-Newell-Fonda 1 (21-18, 12-21, 15-12)
Sheldon 2-Sibley-Ocheyedan 1 (21-16, 10-21, 15-8)
Sioux Falls Christian 2-Boyden-Hull 1 (19-21, 21-11, 15-10)
Sioux Falls Christian 2-MOC-Floyd Valley 0 (21-5, 21-14)
Sioux Falls Christian 2-Sioux Center 0 (22-20, 21-12)
Sioux Falls Christian 2-Unity Christian 0 (21-17, 21-13)
Sioux Falls Christian 2-Western Christian 0 (21-16, 21-16)
Siouxland Christian 2-Woodbury Central 0 (21-16, 21-18)
Siouxland Christian 2-Woodbury Central 0 (21-16, 21-18)
South Central Calhoun 2-Kingsley-Pierson 0 (21-16, 21-10)
South Central Calhoun 2-Ridge View 1 (22-20, 11-21, 15-11)
Southwest Valley 2-Denison-Schleswig 1 (21-17, 11-21, 17-15)
Spirit Lake 2-Sheldon 1 (16-21, 22-20, 15-4)
Spirit Lake 2-Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 (21-14, 21-18)
Trinity Christian 2-Manson-NW Webster 0 (21-13, 21-18)
Trinity Christian 2-Siouxland Christian 0 (21-16, 24-22)
Trinity Christian 2-Woodbury Central 0 (21-11, 21-8)
Unity Christian 2-Sioux Center 1 (19-21, 21-14, 15-9)
West Monona 2-Boyer Valley 0 (21-9, 22-20)
West Monona 2-Logan-Magnolia 0 (21-13, 21-15)
West Monona 2-MMCRU 0 (21-11, 21-15)
West Monona 2-MMCRU 0 (21-11, 21-15)
West Monona 2-West Harrison 0 (21-7, 21-10)
West Monona 2-Woodbine 0 (21-15, 21-16)
Western Christian 2-Boyden-Hull 0 (21-9, 21-18)
Western Christian 2-MOC-Floyd Valley 0 (21-10, 21-10)
Western Christian 2-Sioux Center 0 (21-19, 21-16)
Western Christian 2-Unity Christian 0 (21-19, 21-16)
Winterset 2-Kingsley-Pierson 0 (21-19, 21-19)
Woodbine 2-MMCRU 1 (22-24, 21-17, 15-10)
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Algona 3-Storm Lake 1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20)
Alta-Aurelia 3-Storm Lake St. Mary's 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-8)
Bishop Heelan 3-Sioux City North 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-13)
Cherokee Washington 3-Estherville Lincoln Central 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-20)
Gehlen Catholic 3-Akron-Westfield 2 (25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-12)
George-Little Rock 3-West Sioux 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-22)
MMCRU 3-Harris-Lake Park 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-9)
Remsen St. Mary's 3-South O'Brien 0 (25-14, 25-18, 30-28)
Ridge View 3-OABCIG 0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-7)
Ridge View 3-River Valley 0 (25-7, 25-22, 25-14)
River Valley 3-OABCIG 2 ()
Sibley-Ocheyedan 3-Spirit Lake 2 (25-21, 16-25, 25-27, 26-24, 17-15)
West Monona 3-Woodbury Central 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-17)
Westwood 3-MVAOCOU 2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 15-12)
Westwood 3-Woodbury Central 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-13)
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
Crofton def. Cedar Catholic, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10 (3-0)
Homer def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Homer def. Walthill, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-2, 25-11 (2-0)
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-11, 25-10, 25-10 (3-0)
Sioux City East def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)
Wakefield def. Madison, 25-7, 25-17, 25-13 (3-0)
Wynot def. Winside, 25-8, 25-21, 25-18 (3-0)
Thursday, Sept. 7
Archbishop Bergan def. Homer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 (3-0)
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Madison, 15-25, 29-27, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12 (3-2)
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-9, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13 (3-2)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-3, 25-9, 25-7 (3-0)
Crofton def. O'Neill, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8 (3-2)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-21 (2-0)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-17 (2-0)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
Omaha Christian Academy def. Winnebago, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 (2-1)
Osmond def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)
Pierce def. Cedar Catholic, 27-25, 25-19 (2-0)
Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)
Sioux City West def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-20, 26-24 (3-0)
Sioux City West's Korbin Olorundamis hits a kill shot past South Sioux City's Bryleigh Robinette (7) during a Sept. 7 match in South Sioux Cit…
Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15 (2-1)
Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-4, 25-11 (3-0)
Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-15 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Ponca, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-16, 14-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Wynot def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-15, 31-29 (3-0)
Saturday, Sept. 9
Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15 (2-1)
Cedar Catholic def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)
Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)
Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)
Crofton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-17 (2-0)
Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)
Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-19 (2-0)
Freeman def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-17 (2-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-14 (2-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-20, 25-21 (2-0)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-20 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Pierce def. Ponca, 25-19, 25-9 (2-0)
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
Ponca def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-14 (2-0)
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-20, 27-25 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-12, 25-17 (2-0)
Wayne def. Lexington, 25-18, 11-25, 25-21 (2-1)
West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 18-25, 25-13, 25-18 (2-1)
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-8, 26-24, 25-17 (3-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-21 (2-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-11, 25-14, 25-23 (3-0)
Homer def. Osmond, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Homer def. Winside, 25-12, 25-22 (2-0)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 (3-0)
Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. Cedar Catholic, 26-24, 25-17 (2-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-5, 25-13 (3-0)
Plainview def. Wausa, 28-26, 25-21, 15-25, 27-25 (3-1)
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 (3-0)
Wakefield def. Howells-Dodge, 29-27, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)
SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-17)
Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 3-1 (26-24, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18)
Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 3-2 (25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13)
Thursday, Sept. 7
Canton def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 3-2 (25-18, 21-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-8)
Tri-Valley def. Vermillion 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22)
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Harrisburg def. Dakota Valley, 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 25-13)
Lennox def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 3-2 (14-25, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23, 15-13)
Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-11)