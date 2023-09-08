Stella Kuehl knew the Sioux City North High School volleyball team needed a boost.

The Stars garnered enough respect around the state to earn a top-15 ranking coming into the season, but dropped out after getting out of the gate slow in dropping five of their first six matches.

"We needed this win badly," the senior setter said. "We started out the season pretty rough losing twice to East and to (Council Bluffs Lincoln). This was our first home game, so getting the win was big for us mentally going forward.

North's first home match, a non-conference contest against Class 3A fourth-ranked Cherokee, provided the team with a winning template as North recovered from a first set loss to take drop the Braves in four (19-25, 25-x, 25-22, 25-18) at North High School on Thursday.

"We definitely needed this one," said North head coach Monica Chamberlain. "It's been a little rocky so far, but the girls have battled through it as best they can. It was great to see them come out and play like we know we can and have in practice. This is something we hope we can do for the rest of the season."

Kuehl had 40 assists in the win and has nearly 120 now on the season.

Senior outside hitter Sidney Chamberlain led North with 18 kills, and sophomore Ava Lloyd added 16 more.

North lacked the size of its counterpart on Thursday, but navigated around Cherokee's duo of 6-foot middle blockers in senior Jada Timmerman and freshman Deidra Doeden (senior Harper Benson and junior Keylee Gregg also nearly stretch out to 6-feet on the Braves' roster as well).

"It was a big challenge," Kuehl. "I think this will give us a lot of momentum. We've played well at times this year, but didn't win. Tonight, we saw what worked, we've changed our rotation a bunch already this year. We've been waiting for a win like this, this will push us forward."

For the Stars, the win steers the ship in the right direction after the early-season hopes were slightly diminished by the slow start to the campaign.

"We were expecting to have a great season this year and it got off to a rough start, but a win like this will get us where we needed to be. I think we all know we're capable of winning. We lost the first set tonight and needed to push through it mentally. A lot of it's mental, and we needed this to get out of our own heads a little bit."

Kuehl's passing kept Cherokee guessing on the block while Chamberlain, Lloyd and the Stars' other hitters were efficient in finding open spots for their kill attempts, and North found other ways to score as well as Lloyd chipped in half of the squad's six ace serves, and the defense kept rallies alive long enough to keep giving the hitters chances to score.

"We really had to work around (Cherokee's) big middles," said Chamberlain. "But we did whatever we had to do to keep the ball alive and score. We focused a lot on putting power behind our hits."

Sophomore libero Ireland Jackson anchored the back line while Kuehl, Chamberlain, Lloyd, senior Ashlyn Strohbeen and sophomore Kinslee Walrod all stayed on the floor nearly all match to help North turn in its best performance of the season to date.

Cherokee (9-3) got double-digit kills from Timmerman, a returning all-state honorable mention, as well as Doeden and junior Keylee Gregg were around around double figures in kills and junior libero Addy Pigott had 15 digs. Braves senior setter Ava Anderson went north of 30 assists.

But for every Cherokee run, North found an answer.

"(Cherokee) has an extremely large block and that was a real challenge for our girls," Monica Chamberlain said. "I think to start we were a little timid at the net and wanted to go for the tip, but we got more confidence when we started to swing with more force."

But a resolute North squad persevered en route to a gritty win that the Stars hope represents what's to come and not what's been done.

"This meant a lot," said Sidney Chamberlain. "Especially with it being the first home game. It was a rough start to the season, but if nothing else, we want to be tough at home. This gives us a lot of confidence going into next week with some big games coming up."