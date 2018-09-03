SIOUX CITY | Haley Hoogers enjoyed the bus ride home from Mapleton Thursday night.
Early in the course of North’s three-set victory over West Monona at the MVAOCOU Quadrangular, the 5-foot-8 senior setter surpassed 1,000 career assists. She heard about the feat from coaches who shared the news with players who were just as excited for the four-year starter.
“It was very fun to get to experience that,” said Hoogers, who enters Tuesday night’s Missouri River Activities Conference volleyball match at third-ranked (Class 4A) Sergeant Bluff-Luton with 1,063 assists.
“I’m proud of my team. I’m glad I can be there to set the ball to them and be successful. Without them, the team is nothing. You need hitters and passers. The setter can’t do it alone.”
It’s an impressive statistic because for the past two years, Hoogers hasn’t been setting alone. During her freshman and sophomore seasons, Hoogers shared setting duties in the 6-2 offense with Isabel Hamburger, leading the 2016 Stars with 391 assists while Hamburger added 262.
Hoogers won second-team MRAC honors a year ago with 456 assists while classmate Maeve Coughlin added 355 in her first year at the setter position. Currently, Hoogers has 87 assists – eight more than Coughlin – for a squad that’s off to an 8-1 start to the season.
“It’s pretty impressive, considering we’re running a 6-2,” said North Coach Malina Ard. “She’s only setting in three rotations.”
When Coughlin is running the show, Hoogers operates as a right side hitter. Hoogers contributed 16 kills while helping the Stars to a 4-1 record at the tournament they hosted Saturday.
Otherwise, Hoogers was part of an offense that delivered 31 kills to 5-9 senior outside hitter Kylee Eickholt and 23 to 5-8 sophomore outside hitter Bella Arredondo.
“(Hoogers) knows the game better than anyone I’ve ever coached,” said Ard. “She understands the game. She sees the game very well for a senior in high school.”
Eickholt can attest to her coach’s statement. Also a second-team MRAC pick for a squad that went 19-23 a year ago (3-3 MRAC), Eickholt currently leads the Stars with 64 kills, an average of 2.78 per game while Hoogers is second with 44 kills.
“Hailey is a huge part of our team,” said Eickholt. “She’s an all-around good player who knows when to set to the right player at the right time. She sees the open court well. We’ve run a 6-2 offense since I’ve been part of this team. I’m glad I helped her reach that accomplishment.
“I’ve had the opportunity to have her as a setter since seventh grade. We have this hitter and setter bond. I prefer my sets back and right about at the tape of the net. She’ll give me anything I ask for and if it’s not good, she’ll say, ‘My bad and I’ll get that to you.’”
Hoogers also recorded a team-best seven ace serves at the tournament. She feels communication is perhaps the top aspect a setter needs to run an offense and describes her teammates as friendly.
It’s an offense that also includes 5-7 sophomore Isabelle Hesse, who’s back at the right side position she played a year ago. Three of Hesse’s classmates are experiencing varsity action for the first time – Arredondo and 5-9 middle hitters Caitlyn Miller and Courtney Johnson.
“The younger girls are ready to swing when I need them,” said Hoogers. “I try to get the ball into the girls’ hands when I see there’s an opportunity to get a good kill or when we’re hitting well and getting good movement.
“Kylee is my go-to hitter. She’s awesome, super-adaptable. She’s smart. She’s ready for anything, ready to put the hammer down when it’s time. The big thing about a good hitter is finding the open spots. She’s really good about that.”
Hoogers also recorded 20 digs at the tournament. Two 5-4 defensive specialists, junior Kenidi Valladolid and sophomore Riley Zediker, each collected 22 digs.
“When we’re playing well and clicking, we’re better in the back row,” said Ard. “Defensively, we’re getting to more balls. We’re digging a lot more. If we can keep more balls up, that gives our team a better chance to win matches.”