ELK POINT, S.D. | Elk Point-Jefferson’s volleyball team will face a former teammate in Thursday afternoon’s first-round match at the South Dakota Class A state tournament.
Kalla Bertram, a 5-foot-8 sophomore middle hitter, now plays at Winner (26-3), the fourth-seeded squad that the fifth-seeded Huskies (27-5) will play at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Bertram saw limited action a year ago for the 17-15 squad that ended their season against Dakota Valley in the Round of 16.
“One of the girls’ first words when they learned who they were going to play was ‘We’re going to play against Kalla’s team,'" said Elk Point-Jefferson Coach Traci Kollbaum. "When they’re your (former) teammate, you want to play well. Yet, you have to understand that you are there to support each other. We’re looking forward to a great game.”
It’s the 10th state appearance for Elk Point-Jefferson, runners-up to third-seeded Sioux Falls Christian in the Dakota XII Conference. Kollbaum, who played for the squads that reached state in 1995, 1996 and 1997, also coached the state squads of 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Elk Point-Jefferson reached state with a sweep over Dell Rapids. Setter Karly Marx, a 5-6 senior and Black Hills State recruit, recorded 35 assists, 18 digs, 10 kills and seven blocks in the squad’s fourth straight victory, while 6-foot junior middle blocker Carlie Corder and 5-6 senior outside hitter Meghan Brewer posted 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Katelyn Chytka, a 5-2 junior libero, added 13 digs.
“We’ve really stepped up our defense lately,” said Kollbaum. “Our defense has been solid and our offense has clicked. We run a quick offense with talented hitters and a talented setter. In that Round of 16 match against Dell Rapids, this was the best I had seen the girls play all year.
“The offense was very dominating. We controlled the pace of the game. It was a very highlighting game for the kids.”
The Huskies have bounced in and out of the state ratings throughout the season. Marx (841 assists, 330 digs, 116 kills, 33 ace serves, 31 blocks) is averaging a solid 10.24 assists per game.
Corder (306 kills, 71 blocks, 31 ace serves) averages five kills per game. The offense also features Brewer (190 kills, 308 digs, 39 ace serves), 5-4 senior outside hitter Ally Nearman (156 kills, 304 digs, 46 ace serves), 5-10 junior middle blocker Kenna Curry (153 kills, 23 blocks) and 5-8 junior right side Riley Donnelly (120 kills, 65 digs, 7 blocks).
Brewer is serving a team-best 96 percent while Chytka (393 digs, 32 aces) is at 95 percent.
“We work together,” said Kollbaum. “We’re very evenly dispersed. We have a team that hits the ball from every spot. Our setter has done a great job of mixing the offense and keeping the other team guessing. Many of them have played for three years and they have connected. We have clicked all season long.”
Clicking and bonding played a role in a 6-0 showing the Huskies turned in at the Belle Fourche Tournament this season. Among the teams they defeated was St. Thomas More, a perennial state tournament qualifier.
Elk Point-Jefferson gained precious seeding points all of the wins at that tournament. The Huskies jumped into fifth place in the seeding points as their wins mounted and after St. Thomas More fell to Rapid City Christian in the Round of 16.
Bertram is part of a team that is led by 5-10 senior outside hitter Morgan Hammerbeck, who Kollbaum compares to Sioux Falls Christian’s Kiley Van Egdom.
“(Hammerbeck) attacks the ball and goes hard for the kill every time,” said Kollbaum. “We need to put up a good block. We’ve been focusing on that the last week. Winner puts up a strong block.
“Another key is serving tough. We’ve been working all season on serving tough so we can put teams out of system. Serving tough against Winner is important so they’re not able to set up Hammerback like they have in the past.”