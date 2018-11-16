SIOUX FALLS | Top-seeded Miller advanced to the finals of the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament with a 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17 win over fifth-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson in a semifinal match Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
It was a challenging situation for the Huskies, who were bidding to reach the Class A state finals for the first time since 2010. Katelyn Chytka suffered an injury in the second game which hurt the team’s spirit.
“We came out and we followed our game plan,” said Elk Point-Jefferson Coach Traci Kollbaum. “In the first game, we spread the defense just like we planned. Our libero was injured in the second set, but we rallied. We kept battling all night long. We wrapped ourselves around the situation and did the best we could. We lost a very crucial player from our team.”
Chytka, before departing, had 11 digs for Elk Point-Jefferson (28-6). Meghan Brewer finished with a team-high 24 digs, while double-digit dig totals also came from Ally Nearman (18), Gracie Holmes (16) and Karly Marx (12).
Marx also dished 28 assists while directing an offense led by Carlie Corder’s 13 kills.
Brewer had two solo blocks and one block assist. Corder added two solo blocks for the Huskies, which will play in a third-place game that will start at 12:30 Saturday afternoon.
Kadye Fernholz pounded 25 kills for Miller.