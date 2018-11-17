SIOUX FALLS | McKenna Krand slammed 16 kills while leading second-seeded McCook Central/Montrose to a 25-17, 14-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over Elk Point-Jefferson in the third-place match of the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Coach Traci Kollbaum’s fifth-seeded Huskies were playing without junior libero Katelyn Chytka, who suffered a season-ending injury in Friday night’s semifinal loss to Miller.
“We came out today with a brand new lineup,” said Kollbaum. “Our girls battled. Some of them were playing positions they had never played before. They left everything out there. I’m proud of how we performed, given the circumstance.”
Carlie Corder led Elk Point-Jefferson (28-7) with 12 kills while Kenna Curry added seven. Setter Karly Marx, a Black Hills State recruit, dealt 21 assists.
Ally Nearman provided 28 digs and three ace serves. Meghan Brewer finished with 18 digs and one block. Corder had one block and Gracie Holmes finished with two ace serves.
Elk Point-Jefferson will graduate four seniors – Marx, Brewer, Nearman and Callie Chicoine.
Corder, a 6-foot junior middle blocker, registered 39 kills during the last three days and totaled 345 during the season for a program that was making its 10th state tournament appearance.
“There’s some spots we’ll need to fill, but the future is still bright,” said Kollbaum. “We still have some big hitters. We’ll find someone to get them the ball. I think our tradition will continue.”