SIOUX FALLS | Carlie Corder slammed 14 kills Thursday afternoon while leading the fifth-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 win over fourth-seeded Winner in the first round of the South Dakota Class A state tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Setter Karly Marx, a Black Hills State recruit, dished 37 assists for an Elk Point-Jefferson offense which received six kills each from Riley Donnelly and Meghan Brewer.
“We came out with spark,” said Elk Point-Jefferson Coach Traci Kollbaum. “You never know how the girls are going to perform in a different venue, but we came out like fire. Our defense and passing were spot on, which helped us control the game. I felt like we executed the game plan exactly like we had talked.”
Ally Nearman paced the Huskies’ defense with 18 digs. Katelyn Chytka and Brewer each added 15 digs while coming through with one block each were Brewer, Corder and Donnelly.
Elk Point-Jefferson will take a 28-5 record into Friday night’s 6 o’clock semifinal against top-seeded Miller. Paced by Kadye Fernholz’s 23 kills, Miller swept Rapid City Christian.
Friday night’s match marks the first time Elk Point-Jefferson has reached the semifinals since 2010. That year, the Huskies defeated Sisseton before falling in the finals to their Dakota XII Conference rival, Sioux Falls Christian.