CLASS 3A
WHO: MOC-Floyd Valley (28-7) vs. Mount Vernon (27-15)
WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, Noon, U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY STATE APPEARANCES: 3
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY ROTATION: OH – Jazlin De Haan, 5-11, So., 363 kills, 214 digs, 30 blocks, 23 ace serves; MH – Zoe Heemstra, 6-0, Sr., 195 kills, 176 digs, 82 blocks, 73 ace serves; OH – Taryn Nothem, 5-9, So., 103 kills, 84 digs, 25 blocks, 27 ace serves; MH – Karli Bomgaars, 6-1, Jr.,. 93 kills, 21 digs, 59 blocks; RS – Elizabeth Korver, 6-0, Sr., 66 kills, 25 digs, 48 blocks; S -- Jadeyn Schutt, 5-11, So., 666 assists, 62 kills, 195 digs, 47 blocks 43 ace serves; L – Kiernan Groendyke, 5-5, So., 248 digs, 21 ace serves.
ABOUT MOC-FLOYD VALLEY: Coach Kate Boersma was in the last of her two years as a MOC-Floyd Valley assistant coach in 2013 when the Dutch last competed in the state tournament, repeating as the Class 3A state champion. Boersma was a middle hitter for Western Christian teams that reached the Class 2A state tournament from 2005 to 2007, winning state titles the last two years. Jazlin De Haan, who had 15 kills in Monday night’s sweep over Spirit Lake, has had four consecutive double-figure kill efforts. Zoe Heemstra made it double-digit kills for the second time in the last three matches with 10 kills against Spirit Lake. Jadeyn Schutt, a third-year starting setter, averages 7.32 assists per game for the Siouxland Conference champions, which have won eight straight matches and 20 of the last 22.
ABOUT MOUNT VERNON: It’s the 13th state appearance for Mount Vernon, which last appeared in 2016, the year it reached the 3A semifinals following a 3-1 first-round win over Siouxland Conference champion Sioux Center. Six-foot senior Rory Light, the Mustangs’ leader with 296 kills, is a .375 hitter with 123 kills. Light, a second-team 3A all-stater last season, pounded 19 kills in Monday’s 3-1 region final win over Des Moines Christian while Camryn Ellyson (159 kills) added 14. Setters Summer Brand and Elise Brase (153 kills) have 538 and 476 assists, respectively, for a team that had a third-place 3-3 record in the WaMaC East Conference.
BOERSMA SAYS: “I attribute our success to the Saturday tournaments. They got us to where we need to be. We were in that tough Sioux County Tournament. The Western Christian Tournament is one of the best in the area. Saturday were when we got most of our challenges. I’m very pleased where are our girls are at. The girls have stepped up to the competition and have gotten after it.”
CLASS 2A
WHO: Unity Christian (30-6) vs. Dike-New Hartford (35-12)
WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, 4 p.m., U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
UNITY CHRISTIAN STATE TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES: 20
UNITY CHRISTIAN ROTATION: OH – Corrina Timmermans, 5-11, Sr., 417 kills, 281 digs, 57 blocks, 45 ace serves; MH – Jori Bronner, 5-11, Sr., 313 kills, 252 digs, 62 blocks, 39 ace serves; MH – Micah Byl, 5-9, Jr., 27 kills, 36 digs, 26 blocks, 6 ace serves; OH – Danielle Kroeze, 5-8, Sr., 79 kills, 173 digs, 11 blocks, 30 ace serves; OH/MH – Janie Schoonhoven, 5-11, So., 140 kills, 257 digs, 44 blocks, 45 ace serves; RS – Brooke Zevenbergen, 5-9, Sr., 26 kills, 209 digs, 73 assists, 20 blocks, 35 ace serves; S – Erin Wieringa, 5-10, Sr., 59 kills, 838 assists, 159 digs, 41 blocks, 43 ace serves.
ABOUT UNITY CHRISTIAN: Fourteenth-ranked Cherokee was posed for an upset, winning the second and third sets to take a 2-1 lead in Tuesday night’s Region 2 title match, but Unity Coach Patty Timmermans said she sensed a change late in the third set that turned the match around. She called it confidence and watched the War Eagle Conference champions return to their strong fundamentals, which include passing and serving. Dordt College recruit Corrina Timmermans, the school’s career leader with 1,369 kills and 907 digs, had 27 kills and 13 digs in the Knights’ first five-game match of the season while Jori Bronner added 17 kills and 10 digs. Setter Erin Wieringa is averaging 8.73 assists per game. The Knights, state participants for the fifth straight year, average 11.47 kills per game and are serving 89.6 percent.
ABOUT DIKE-NEW HARTFORD: It’s the 24th state tournament appearance for the defending Class 2A state champions, whose grueling schedule includes an 11-5 record against Class 5A schools and a 2-1 win over defending 1A champion Janesville at the Dike-New Hartford Tournament. It has been a rebuilding year for a powerhouse program which graduated fraternal twins Baylee Petersen and Sydney Petersen, playing now for, respectively, Northern Iowa and Texas. Only three starters return from last year’s 50-3 team – Amber Rickert (376 kills), Morgan Weber (282 kills) and 6-1 Carlee Dove (266 kills). Setters Taylor Hoehns and Audrey Rickert have 677 and 374 assists, respectively.
TIMMERMANS SAYS: “By name alone (Dike-New Hartford) has a strong reputation. There are also a lot of new component. There are not that many carryovers from the last two seasons. We know the players who are returning and what they like to do. We have to take them out of their game and serve aggressive. That is a key, getting them of their system. If we do that, our chances will be good.”
CLASS 1A
WHO: Le Mars Gehlen (27-4) vs. East Mills (28-5)
WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, 6 p.m., U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
LE MARS GEHLEN STATE TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES: 11
LE MARS GEHLEN ROTATION: MH – Katie Peters, 6-0, Sr., 228 kills, 212 digs, 49 blocks, 25 ace serves; MH – Katelyn Langel, 5-8, Sr., 181 kills, 79 blocks; OH – Brooklyn Heissel, 5-7, Sr., 125 kills, 140 digs, 19 blocks, 51 ace serves; OH – Aubree Nilles, 5-8, Sr., 75 kills, 12 blocks, 18 ace serves; RS/S – Sydney Livermore, 138 kills, 321 assists, 164 digs, 36 blocks, 40 ace serves; RS – Rachel Langel, 5-11, So., 52 kills, 32 blocks; S – Anna Britt, 5-6, Sr., 354 assists, 147 digs, 58 ace serves; L – Chloe Bunkers, 5-7, Jr., 228 digs, 40 ace serves.
ABOUT LE MARS GEHLEN: It’s the ninth state tournament appearance in the last 10 years for Gehlen, each of those teams coached by Mike Meyer, a former coach at both Remsen St. Mary’s and Northwestern College. Katie Peters, a returning first-team Class 1A all-state selection, is playing in her third state tournament. A .401 hitter, Peters has 1,104 career kills, 59 which came for last year’s 1A state-runner-up. Katelyn Langel won second-team all-state honors for the 29-7 squad of a year ago while libero Chloe Bunkers was a third-teamer. Langel, who slammed 12 kills in the regional final sweep over Westwood, is hitting a robust .511. The War Eagle Conference runner-up sports .352 kill efficiency, which tops the .322 turned in by the 34-2 team that took second place.
ABOUT EAST MILLS: East Mills made its state tournament debut a year ago, swept in the first round by eventual 1A state champion Janesville. Alex Knop, a third-team all-state selection a year ago, leads the Wolverines with 395 kills, smacking 24 in a 3-1 regional final win over Fremont-Mills. A .343 hitter, Knop averages 4.49 kills per game. Setters Dezirae Drake and Lexi Ungry have 461 and 295 assists, respectively. Runners-up to 2A state qualifier Sidney in the Corner Conference race, East Mills established a single-season record victory total, beating last year’s mark by four wins.
MEYER SAYS: “It’s kind of fun playing all three days when you are down there. We hope to try to take care of business right off the bat. We know from where we are ranked that we have a potentially tough second-round one with Holy Trinity. They are always down there. We have to get all of the cylinders popping at the right time. Hopefully, we will do that.”
-- Jerry Giese