CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Overwhelming was the adjective Tammi Veerbeek used to describe the feeling of being tied with Tom Keating for the most state volleyball championships by a coach in Iowa history.
Western Christian’s four-set victory over Unity Christian Friday night at the U.S. Cellular Center was Veerbeek’s 11th, the numeral Keating recorded when he posted the last of his state titles in 2014 at Dubuque Wahlert.
This however, wasn’t the feeling Veerbeek experienced about being overwhelmed. She had talked with her athletes long before Friday’s title match about what it means to be part of a wolf pack.
“We’ve had great teams come through, a great culture built up with Western Christian volleyball and a great tradition,” said Veerbeek, who has posted an 873-96-9 record in 20 seasons as the Wolfpack’s head coach.
“It’s not just one player. A lone wolf will not ever survive on its own. It’s all about the pack. We have a pack, a family of past players who are giving back to our AAU program, future players, parents, it’s such a tradition of success. I think it’s just unmatched right now with what we have going with Western Christian volleyball.”
This title match had a different feeling. Long before the two teams stepped onto the court for warm-ups, they shared time with each other.
And this particular pre-match interaction between the two teams was special because Veerbeek shared something with her older cousin, Unity Christian Coach Patty Timmermans. Incidentally, Timmermans coached Veerbeek (a former Western Christian outside hitter) for one year at Dordt College as well as two assistant coaches involved in the 2A title match, Unity’s Janna Van Donge and Western’s Mindy De Jager.
All of these connections made the match special for Timmermans. She said it also put things in perspective.
“You know, actually tonight doesn’t feel as hard as I thought it would,” said the sixth-year Unity coach.
The former Patty Boer was an outside hitter as a Western Christian junior in 1985 when Tom Van Den Bosch coached the team then known as the Indians to the state tournament. Van Den Bosch guided 16 state tournament teams, four of which won championships.
“It’s maybe because of the relationships we had and how we looked at this match together,” said Timmermans, who has a 182-45 record in her six seasons at Unity. “No matter what, we were going to pray together before the match and after the match was over, we were going to take a picture together, no matter who won. I think that was a great perspective and I think that was a great teaching lesson for our kids to learn because a lot of them are going to go on and possibly attend the same colleges together.
“A lot of them are in the same church and in the same youth groups together. So if we can’t handle it when we’re going to go on the court, yes, we are going to battle until the end. When we step off the court and the game is over, we need to show that we can respect each other, appreciate each other’s gifts. At the same time, I’m sad for my own team, but I’m happy for Tammi and her team.”