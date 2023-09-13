NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. -- First-year Dakota Valley High School volleyball coach Erik Krenz wants to make sure one non-conference set-back doesn't derail an entire season.

The Panthers have been a mainstay at the Class A state tournament over the past decade plus and won a state title in 2016.

Krenz took over this season for Mary Miller, and the Panthers returned enough talent to earn a No. 2 preseason ranking in Class A, where DV has stayed since.

"The previous coach here left an amazing program for me," said Krenz. "I enjoy being in the gym every day with the team. It's exciting and very rewarding."

However, Dakota Valley took its first loss under Krenz on Tuesday night at home after dropping a four-setter to Class AA top-ranked Harrisburg (25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 25-13).

"(Harrisburg) was probably the first really challenging team we've played," Krenz said. "This maybe showed us a couple of weak spots in our system. But very minor things.

"We'll work on our blocking and defense. We need to be able to withstand good offenses."

Dakota Valley (4-1) displayed resilience in bouncing back after falling behind 20-10 in Set 1. The Panthers out-scored the Tigers (9-0) from that point on in the set, but by then the deficit was too large.

The home side's attack found its rhythm as junior setter Jacee Squier settled in after the Tigers took the first set. Squier found senior outside hitter Sophie Tuttle for eight kills in the second-set win for DV.

Though the Panthers don't rely on Squier to handle all of the setting, the offense seemed to run best flowing through her as the team looks to replace multi-time all-stater Logan Miller, now playing Northwestern College.

Tuttle, a Class A all-state honorable mention last fall, tied sophomore outside Claire Munch for the Panthers high mark in kills as each finished with 13, and Squier ended with 25 assists.

Freshman outside/right side Samantha Kimbell, junior middle blocker Emersen Mead and junior middle combined for another Cameryn Sommervold 14 kills.

While DV's kill count was more spread out, the Tigers' Gabi Zachariasen finished with a match high 19 kills.

For most of the match, the Panthers matched the Tigers swing for swing, Harrisburg was able to find open spots on the court just a little easier, and was supplemented by 10 team aces, half of which came from eighth-grade setter Josalyn Samuels, who finished with 36 assists.

"We were really focused on our serve and passing so we can run our offense efficiently," said Samuels, who had three aces in the final set. "Down the stretch, we just stayed focused on finishing out the match.

"I think this gives us a lot of momentum. We have a lot of tough teams coming up on our schedule. (Dakota Valley) has a really good offenses and showed us we still need to work on some things. We struggled a little bit tonight against them."

Krenz doesn't see the need for major changes going forward as the Panthers proved to be able to play with a top-level team like Harrisburg, and has much more season to round into form and make another run at the state tournament.

"There's nothing major we need to fix," he said. "We didn't just roll over and die (after falling behind early). Our (team) played hard until the end and fought for every point. That's what we need all season.

"Tonight was good. Despite the loss, we played with them and proved that we area a championship-level team."

PHOTOS: Harrisburg 3, Dakota Valley 1 Dakota Valley and Harrisburg squared off in a non-conference match between state-ranked team at DV High School on Tuesday. Harrisburg prevailed in four sets. HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Jacee Squier (15) serves the ball during a non-conference game against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High School on Tuesday, Sep… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle (13) serves the ball during a non-conference game against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High School on Tuesday, Se… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Claire Munch (12) serves the ball during a non-conference game against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High School on Tuesday, Sep… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Cameryn Sommervold jumps for a kill attempt during a non-conference match against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High School on T… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Members of the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team celebrate a point scored during a non-conference match against Harrisburg at Dakota V… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle (13) serves the ball during a non-conference game against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High School on Tuesday, Se… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Members of the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team celebrate a point scored during a non-conference match against Harrisburg at Dakota V… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Claire Munch jumps for a kill attempt during a non-conference match against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High School on Tuesday… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Lauren Olhausen (20) and Emersen Mead (4) go up for a black against a Harrisburg hitter during a non-conference match at Dakot… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Claire Munch (12) jumps for a kill attempt during a non-conference match against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High School on Tu… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Claire Munch (12) jumps for a kill attempt during a non-conference match against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High School on Tu… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Emersen Mead (4) and Samantha Kimbell (7, right) line up before the ball is put in play during a non-conference match against … HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Samantha Kimbell (7) jumps for a kill attempt during a non-conference match against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High School on… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Harrisburg's Josalyn Samuels serves the ball to Dakota Valley during a non-conference match at Dakota Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle gets set before the ball is put in play during a non-conference match against Harrisburg at Dakota Valley High S… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle (13, middle) watches a kill attempt clear the net during a non-conference match against Harrisburg at Dakota Val… HS VB: Harrisburg 3, DV 1 Dakota Valley's Samantha Kimbell scores for the Panthers on a touch that gets by defenders from Harrisburg during a non-conferenece match at D…