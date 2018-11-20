Here's a look back at the Iowa high school volleyball playoffs.
Important lessons learned in state final: Overwhelming was the adjective Tammi Veerbeek used to describe the feeling of being tied with Tom Keating for the most state volleyball championships by a coach in Iowa history.
Western, Unity enjoy seasons to remember: Tammi Veerbeek said her Western Christian volleyball team was anxious to prove people wrong at the Class 2A state tournament.
Western Christian reclaims Class 2A state volleyball title: Chandler Schemper spent many summer hours learning the outside hitter role and all of that hard work paid off Friday night.
Jays fall to Holy Trinity in semifinal: Thursday night’s Class 1A state semifinal offered U.S. Cellular Center fans a glimpse of two middle hitters who will continue their volleyball career in college.
Unity Christian to meet Western Christian for Iowa state volleyball title: Corrina Timmermans was only a baby when Unity Christian made its last appearance in the 2A state volleyball finals.
Western Christian heads to ninth straight title game: Western Christian’s volleyball team has been challenged throughout the course of this week’s Class 2A state tournament.
Carter, Wahlert too much for SB-L: Carter erupted for 24 kills Thursday afternoon while leading the defending Class 4A state volleyball champions
Jays post opening-round sweep: The second-seeded Jays recorded seven aces in the second set and had 16 overall while posting a 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 sweep.
Unity Christian sidelines perennial power Dike-New Hartford: Call it one of the biggest state tournament wins in Patty Timmermans’ five consecutive years of taking Unity Christian teams to the Class 2A state volleyball tournament.
Stirring comeback by Western Christian: Van’t Hul and Postma took their first-ever state tournament swings for Western Christian.
Experienced Mount Vernon downs Dutch: Right from the start, it was apparent that these MOC-Floyd Valley and Mount Vernon volleyball teams were evenly-matched.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is semifinal bound: Top-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton overcame Game 2 attack errors and then rallied from a 16-12 Game 4 deficit to pull out a 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21 win.
Nothing beats Iowa high school state volleyball tournament experience: "The state tournament is a different experience. It can be intimidating.”
Western takes balanced brand new hitters to state: This isn’t the typical Western Christian volleyball team that Tammi Veerbeek has taken to Cedar Rapids.