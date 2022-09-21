METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Logan Miller is a leader on and off the volleyball court

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Since she was three days old, Dakota Valley senior Logan Miller has been around volleyball.

Her mom, current Dakota Valley head volleyball coach Mary Miller, was coaching Briar Cliff and had a very young Logan with her during recruiting at the time, and Logan is now this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

“She's been around the game since she was three days old,” Coach Miller said. “She was in the recruiting room with me when I was at Briar Cliff. She started playing club when she was nine and started jump setting when she was about 11.”

Logan Miller committed to Northwestern College over the weekend, planning to play both volleyball and softball for the Red Raiders.

One moment as Logan Miller continued to learn the sport as a setter, was a comment from Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook when Logan was in seventh grade.

“I think she was in seventh grade when John Cook walked by her and said ‘Hey, nice jump set,’” Mary Miller said. “Since then, I think she figured out ‘Hey, I'm doing something at a high level at a very early age.”

Logan Miller also remembered the compliment as a spark in her young volleyball career. The four-time national champion head coach complimenting her meant everything to her at that age, and still to this day in some regard.

“I already had been jump-setting, but when he complimented me on that, that sort of validated my experience and technique as a player,” Logan Miller said. “And it sort of freaked me out as well, because he's such a big influence on the volleyball world.”

The Millers made the jump to Dakota Valley High School when Logan was a freshman, and she started to make an impact for the Panthers early on.

Now, as a senior for Dakota Valley, Miller is the ‘quarterback’ of the second-ranked team in Class A.

“Obviously, she's instrumental, but you also have to give credit to our hitters,” Mary Miller said. “They buy into the faster tempo that we run. So, she's not gonna look great if we don't have the passes, the (defensive specialists) are just as important because if they give her the ball, she can put it anywhere.”

Her versatility as a setter stands out as well. Mary Miller said that her daughter’s ability to set the ball to any hitter or put the ball over the net, all from the same look, gives Logan an advantage against the defense.

Another skill Logan Miller possesses is her knack as a coach on the floor type player. There are times where Logan Miller will see something on the floor that her coaches might not even catch.

“Setters have always been ‘quarterbacks’ in the volleyball world, and having a mom as a coach, my volleyball IQ is higher than most players,” Logan Miller said. “So I’ve taken on that leadership role of seeing things that other people aren’t seeing and just finding those places on the court that the ball needs to be put and finding gaps.”

The Miller family is familiar with Northwestern College. Logan’s father, Scott, is an assistant coach for the softball program. Logan also plans to play softball on top of her volleyball career at the school. Mary Miller, having coached in the conference during her time at Briar Cliff, is also familiar with the Raiders program.

Logan Miller said she was looking for a program that had a chance to be at the highest level during her time there.

“I’ve always been accustomed to being successful in club or in school ball,” Miller said. “So being at a high level, winning, successful program that has a chance to win the NAIA title, it was really important when making my college decision.”

And while Logan Miller is excited for her chance at playing with the Red Raiders, right now her focus is on the 2022 Dakota Valley Panthers season.

The Panthers are ranked second in the South Dakota Prep Volleyball Media Poll for this week, behind Sioux Falls Christian. The Panthers and Chargers have been the top two teams in the class the entire season to this point.

“I think this year, size-wise, I think we're pretty even,” Logan Miller said. “But, of course we're always going to be seen as inferior to them because they've had a winning streak at the state tournament. I believe that we just need to gain that confidence, especially in our younger players, so we can go out there and know that we can actually beat them this year.”

Dakota Valley makes the trip to Sioux Falls to play the Chargers Thursday night. The two squads could also meet at the Dakota 12 Conference Tournament later this season before postseason play.

Honorable Mentions

D.J. Helms, sophomore, South Sioux City: In a thrilling 67-60 win over Omaha South at Dakota Valley High School Friday night, sophomore quarterback DJ Helms shined.

Helms completed 23-of-33 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns for the Cardinals. Helms added 22 rushing yards on three rushes and scored. Helms’ rushing score put the Cardinals ahead 61-60 with 2:21 to play.

Maliyah Hacker, sophomore, Bishop Heelan: The Crusaders went 2-2 at the CYO Tournament Sunday afternoon, and sophomore outside hitter Maliyah Hacker was named to the all-tournament team.

Hacker finished the tournament with 23 kills, 18 digs, four blocks and three aces for the Crusaders. Hacker’s strongest match of the day was against the tournament champion Kuemper Catholic Knights, where she had 13 kills and nine digs in the three-set loss.