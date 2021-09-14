METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Maddie Hinkel adds 1,000th assist to resume

She was 170 behind classmate Madison Wilcoxon.

Then last season, Hinkel recorded 449 assists, leading the Warriors. She was also third on the Warriors in blocks with 36.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hinkel had to learn how to set the ball up for hitters like Foley and Elle Sneller.

“She matured and she became a lot more coachable,” SB-L coach Renee Winkel said. “She started to build those relationships. That really started to flourish her senior year. Every year, she’s had to set a different ball based on the team that was around her, basically. She’s worked hard to really cater to the teams around her.”

So far this season in nine matches entering Tuesday, Hinkel has 247 assists, second in the MRAC. That’s also good for 11th-most in Class 3A, with the class leader being Spirit Lake senior Brooke Smith (436).

She’s doing all this switching from a 6-2 system to a 5-1 system, which will give her many more chances to rack up that number as the season progresses.