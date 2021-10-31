METRO VOLLEYBALL: Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton get ready for state tournament

SIOUX CITY — When Lauren Brobst took the job a couple years ago as Bishop Heelan High School volleyball coach, she sensed that the Crusaders weren’t too far away from being a state-tournament caliber team.

On Monday, Brobst will coach in a state tournament game for the Crusaders. The Crusaders will play in their 24th state tournament with a 4 p.m. semifinal against Western Dubuque at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.

The Crusaders are the eighth seed in the Class 4A tournament, while the Bobcats are the top seed in the field.

Brobst took the job three years ago, hoping to lead the Crusaders to the same success that she had as a student-athlete.

Brobst helped lead Heelan to three state volleyball tournaments before having a successful tenure at Iowa.

At the beginning of the season, Brobst asked the Crusaders what their goals were. The Crusaders said confidently that they could make it to state.

“I think the end goal every year is state, that’s Heelan volleyball,” Brobst said. “My goal when I got here was to focus on the culture. There were glimpses in my first year, a few more last year, and then this year, I have a pretty mentally sound team.”

The Crusaders clinched their spot to the state tournament with a four-set win over Lewis Central on the Titans’ home floor.

Heelan lost that first set, and during that intermission, Brobst asked the Crusaders to take a deep breath and go back to the basics.

Brobst asked the Crusaders to take care of the ball when it’s on their side of the net.

That same message has carried over to practice over the last few days.

“We want to make sure we’re doing the things that we need to do to be successful,” Brobst said. “We’re doing the same things that we did with Lewis Central. We mimicked their offense and defense against Lewis Central, and we’re going to try to mimic Western Dubuque.”

Brobst credited her juniors and seniors for stepping up when they’ve needed to the most. The Nos. 2 and 3 hitters for the Crusaders have been juniors.

Lauren LaFleur is second with 154 kills, while classmate Grace Nelson has 140 kills.

Freshman Maliyah Hacker leads Heelan with 171 kills, and she’s played in all 36 matches.

Both of Heelan’s seniors — Ava Higman and Joslyn Verzal — have combined 454 of the Crusaders’ 1,094 digs. Higman leads with 254, while Verzal has an even 200.

“My vocal leaders are my vocal leaders and my lead-by-example players are who they are,” Brobst said. “We have known from the beginning who is who, and that has helped.”

SB-L returns to state

Getting back to state is nothing new for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors.

When the Warriors face third-seeded Sheldon at noon Tuesday, the Warriors will be playing at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse for the fifth straight year.

“It’s great to see that the kids are building on that tradition,” SB-L coach Renee Winkel said. “They’ve embraced the culture and they’ve done what’s needed to get done. This senior class has been all the way to the state championship game. We just need to take it one point at a time.”

The Warriors — which won the whole thing in Class 3A in 2019 — didn’t make it out of the quarterfinals last season. Western Dubuque knocked out the Warriors in last year’s state tournament.

That memory of being one-and-done last year hasn’t faded away.

“It’s a big motivator,” said Warriors senior Emma Salker after a win over Sioux Center. “Last year, we didn’t really end up where we wanted to. This year, we are raring to go.”

The Warriors are 30-6, but they’ve faced the Orabs already this season.

The two teams met on Sept. 11 at the Le Mars Invite, and Sheldon won that match in a two-set sweep.

The Orabs swept the Warriors 24-22, 21-19.

The Warriors got to the state tournament by beating Sioux Center in a four-set match. They also beat Red Oak and Harlan in their playoff run.

