LINCOLN, Neb. – The fifth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic volleyball team upended top-seeded Superior 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 in the semifinals of the Class C2 Nebraska state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena here Friday.
Jada Cattau recorded 13 kills for HCC (30-4). Madison Wieseler finished with 10 kills, 15 assists and 13 digs. Aiden Wortmann dished out 14 assists and added nine digs. Megan Heimes tallied 18 digs.
Kalynn Meyer registered 17 kills and eight digs for Superior (30-3).
HCC plays Blue Hill in the state championship match on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
EWING 3, WYNOT 0: The top-seeded Ewing volleyball team swept fourth-seeded Wynot 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 in the semifinals of the Nebraska Class D2 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
Shaelee Planer finished with seven kills for Wynot. Katelyn Heine recorded 10 digs and five kills. Edyn Sudbeck dished out nine assists. Emersyn Sudbeck notched six assists and six digs.
Tiana Thramer and Brenna Wagner both tallied nine kills for Ewing (31-2).
Ewing plays second-seeded BDS in the state championship match on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
Wynot ends its season at 24-5.