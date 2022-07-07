North Sioux City's MVP United Volleyball Club takes its third national championship

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The 49th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships concluded last week at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, and one local team came home with a national championship.

MVP United Volleyball Club, located at the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City, sent three teams to compete against the top clubs from across the nation: 15 Red, 16 White and 17 Red.

This was the second year that the MVP United 15 Red team attended the tournament. In 2021, competing in the 14 Club Division, they had a 11-1 record and finished 19th. This year, the team entered as the No. 2 seed in the tournament out of 186 teams. After four days of competition, the team finished undefeated (14-0) winning an AAU national chmapionship. On their way to the title, they defeated teams from 12 different states.

Bishop Heelan's Maliyah Hacker, North's Ava Lloyd and Hinton's Bailey Boeve were named to the All-Tournament Team with Boeve recognized as the Most Valuable Player of the nearly 2,000 athletes competing in the 15 Club division.

MVP United 15 Red athletes also included Kinslee Walrod (North), Addie Kleis (Dakota Valley), Maddy Jackson (East), Ireland Jackson (North), Hollie Peterson (East), Jadyn Hofmeyer (UnityChristian) and Claire Munch (DV). The 15 Red team was coached by Rick Pruett, Melissa Smith and Kam Smith.

This marked MVP United’s third AAU national championship. Previous wins were in the 18 Classic division in 2015 and 16 Club division in 2016.

MVP United 17 Red also had experience at this tournament as participants of the 2021 AAU National Championships. This year, they went nearly undefeated the first three days, going into championship day 9-1. They fell just short in the quarterfinals to finish in ninth place.

MVP United 17 Red athletes included Elen Pruett (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Lawren Volz (Bishop Heelan), Claire Johnson (Sheldon), Logan Miller (DV), Sophie Tuttle (DV), Addy Johnson (Westwood), Addy Mosier (SBL), Brooklyn Roder (Lawton-Bronson), Gracen Evans (Ponca) and Leah Hayungs (MOC-Floyd Valley). The 17 Red team was coached by Marty King and Elizabeth Lammers.

MVP United 16 White were newcomers to the AAU National Championships. They had an amazing start, going undefeated the first two days of pool play. They ended up in the Ruby Division the final day of play and finished with a 10-3 record.

It finished 28th out of 133 teams.

The athletes on MVP United 16 White were Lily Huizenga (MOC-FV), Tierney Huss (MOC-FV), Ashlyn Draube (East), Payton Kleinhesselink (MOC-FV), Maya Immeker (MOC-FV), Kiley Elgert (West), Gabbie Friessen (Hinton), Stella Kuehl (North), Gianna Bathurst (North) and Ashlyn Strohbeen (North).

Addison Mertler and Emma Mertler coached the 16 White team.