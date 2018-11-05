ORANGE CITY, Iowa | As her team embarked on the school's first state volleyball tournament appearance since 2013, MOC-Floyd Valley Coach Kate Boersma offered scenarios from her experiences at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
The former Kate Buyert was a middle hitter who played for the Tammi Veerbeek-coached teams at Western Christian from 2005 to 2007. As a junior and senior, the future coach helped the Wolfpack win back-to-back 2A state titles.
“These girls were in elementary school, but a lot of them watched those state tournament matches,” said Boersma, an assistant coach under Jon Mouw, who coached the back-to-back 3A state championship squads led by Alexis Conaway, who went on to play at Iowa State.
No doubt Boersma conversed with Veerbeek when the two Sioux County teams scrimmaged last Friday. MOC-Floyd Valley went 9-0 while winning the Siouxland Conference and posted a 2-3 record against teams entered in this week’s state tournament.
Still, watching the state tournament and playing in it are of course, different.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton has seven returning athletes from last year’s Class 4A state tournament runner-up squad, 1A runner-up Le Mars Gehlen has five and 2A second-place finisher Western Christian has four.
Unity Christian returns six regulars from last year's 2A state squad.
“It helps a lot because you know the atmosphere,” said Sergeant Bluff-Luton outside hitter Kenzie Foley. “You know it’s loud. You have to play within your team and focus what you are doing on the court, rather than what’s happening around you off the court. It takes being disciplined, staying disciplined and having energy on the court because you want to have more energy than other teams to put yourself on top.”
Unity Christian Coach Patty Timmermans has a state tournament team for the fifth straight year. It's the second-longest stretch among the Northwest Iowa entries, only topped by Veerbeek’s 17 years.
“Experience does pay off," said Timmermans. "The state tournament is a different experience. It can be intimidating.”
Her daughter, Corrina Timmermans, is Unity Christian’s career leader with 1,369 kills and 907 digs. A Dordt recruit, the 5-foot-11 outside hitter had an impressive eight kills in a four-game loss to Sumner-Fredericksburg as a 2015 freshman, where among her teammates were not only her older sister Ally, but Anna Kiel, currently playing for Northwestern College.
Freshmen as well as seniors have the unfortunate capability of being intimidated when they first step onto the floor at a venue where play is on the lower level, two matches are going on at the same time and fan noise is off the charts.
Not Katie Peters, a 6-foot middle hitter from Gehlen. As a 2015 frosh, she pounded 16 kills in a five-game first-round loss to Central Lyon.
Peters was one of three Jays who had double-digit kill totals that day (the others were seniors) and has 75 in four career state matches, an average of 4.2 per game. Her coach, Mike Meyer, agrees that state tournament experience is a plus.
“We always put ourselves in positions to win games,” said Meyer. “We try not to beat ourselves very often. Hopefully now, the experience we have of playing in Cedar Rapids, you hope that is a factor in helping us just relax, just cut loose and play well.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Renee Winkel found herself learning from what happened after winning that initial state tournament match a year ago.
Evening her state tournament record to 1-1 after a first-round win over Bishop Heelan, the Warriors were five-game winners in the semifinals over top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier. Dubuque Wahlert defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-2 in the finals.
“When you look at last year, we knew what the first-round game looked like, but we didn’t know what to do with the team after the first game,” said Winkel. “We had a lot of firsts last year. The girls experienced a state championship game. They know what they need to do. They want it. That’s how you build a good program by getting there year after year.”
Veerbeek said the day before the scrimmage and the pizza party with Boersma’s squad afterwards that part of Western Christian’s state tournament routine is cheering on Northwest Iowa’s other state tournament entries.
“It’s special seeing a former player (Boersma) who was a great player who helped us win state take a team to state,” said Veerbeek. “You have to be confident with what you have done and believe everything has prepared you. Then you tell the girls to enjoy the moment and play volleyball. That’s what we will do.”