PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Tea; Gehlen Catholic moves on to regional final

TEA, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team swept Tea Area on Monday, as the Panthers swept the Titans by set scores of 25-13, 25-16, 25-21.

Sophie Tuttle led Dakota Valley with 10 kills while Jorja VanDenHul had eight kills. Tuttle had five kills in the second set.

VanDenHul had three kills apiece in the second and third sets.

Logan Miller led the Panthers with 29 assists.

Sammi Archer had 13 digs, while Kate VanRooyan had 18 and Tuttle 14.

The Panthers had five ace serves, two apiece from Archer and Tori Schulz.

Iowa regional volleyball

Gehlen Catholic 3, MMCRU 0: The Jays swept the Royals, 25-18, 25-23, 25-11.

Akron-Westfield 3, Westwood 0: The Westerners move on with a 27-25, 25-22, 25-22 sweep over the Rebels.

The Jays and Westerners play for the Class 1A-1 regional pennant at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop Heelan High School, following the Class 2A regional final between Western Christian vs. Treynor.

Newell-Fonda 3, Bishop Garrigan 1: Newell-Fonda swept the Golden Bears by set scores of 25-17, 25-27, 25-11, 25-19.

Boyden-Hull 3, Central Lyon 0: The Comets swept the Lions by set scores of 25-18, 25-9, 25-17.

Ridge View 3, East Sac 1: The Raptors move on to the Class 2A-1 regional final with a 25-14, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-19 win over the Raiders.

With the win, the Raptors and Comets will play for a state tournament berth on Wednesday. A site was not determined as of late Monday night.

Western Christian 3, Hinton 0: The Wolfpack swept the Blackhawks with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-11 sweep over the Blackhawks.

Abby VerBurg led the Wolfpack with 13 kills, while Stella Winterfeld had 11.

Emma Westphal had nine kills.

Jaylin VanDyken led the Wolfpack with 34 of the 38 total assists.

Lydia Van Kley had 19 digs.

The Wolfpack hit .337 on the night.

The Wolfpack will face Treynor at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop Heelan High School.

South Dakota volleyball

Parker 3, Vermillion 0: The Tanagers were swept by set scores of 25-16, 25-20, 25-21.

Tanagers junior Claire Doty reached the 1,000-career assist mark on Monday. She had 22 assists.

Kara Klemme had nine kills while Brooklyn Voss had eight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0