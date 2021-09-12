Prep roundup: Dakota Valley volleyball wins three at Le Mars Invite

LE MARS-- The Dakota Valley volleyball team won three matches on Saturday at the Le Mars invitational, as the Panthers swept Gehlen Catholic, Lawton-Bronson and Sheldon by scores of 2-0.

In the first match, Dakota Valley junior Jorja Vandenhul finished with a team-high seven kills, while senior Tori Schulz was close behind with five. Vandenhul also finished the match with three service aces, while junior Kate Vanrooyan led the way with 14 digs.

In the second match of the day, Dakota Valley beat the Eagles by set scores of 21-18 and 21-11, with Vandenhul and Sophie Tuttle both finishing with five kills. Junior Logan Miller had three aces and 14 assists, while Tuttle had a team-high nine digs.

The Panthers also picked up a win against Sheldon, with set wins of 21-13 and 21-15. Senior Madeline Stout led the way in that match with four kills, Vanrooyan had eight digs, and Miller had 13 assists.

With the victories, Dakota Valley improved to 7-0 on the season. The Panthers will host Harrisburg on Tuesday.

