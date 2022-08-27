Prep roundup: Denison-Schleswig wins two matches at AHSTW tourney

ANKENY, Iowa — The North High School volleyball team played at the Ankeny Centennial tournament on Saturday, and one of the matches they played was a 25-15, 25-11 loss to Iowa City Liberty.

The Lightning hit .440 in that match, and Shelby Kimm had 12 kills.

Denison-Schleswig 22-21, Earlham 20-18: Kaitlyn Bruhn had four kills to lead the Monarchs in the win at the AHSTW tournament.

Kaylie Baker had eight assists, and Ashlyn Herrig had seven digs.

East also competed at this tournament. For more results, see Monday’s E-Edition.

CAM (Anita) 21-21, Denison-Schleswig 11-19: The Monarchs hit .100 in the loss to the Cougars.

Claire Leinen had five kills, while Kaylie Baker had 12 assists.

Leinen also had an ace serve.

Riverside 21-21, D-S 18-9: The Bulldogs limited the Monarchs to a minus-.119 efficiency level in the match.

The Monarchs had five kills as a team.

The Monarchs also beat AHSTW in a three-set match, winning 21-18, 10-21 and 15-9.

Leinen had four kills, while Baker had 11 assists.

Anna Wiges had 12 digs.