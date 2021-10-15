Prep roundup: Denison-Schleswig's Lola Mendlik places fourth at conference meet

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Denison-Schleswig freshman Lola Mendlik took fourth place on Thursday at the Hawkeye 10 conference meet with a time of 19:42:00, finishing as the Monarchs' top placer on a day where the squad finished seventh in the team standings.

Claire Miller was the second Monarchs' girl finisher with a time of 22:35, good for 38th overall, while Emily Bahnsen placed 45th with a time of 23:07.00.

On the boys' side, Denison placed eighth in the team standings, with Leo Flores pacing the team with a time of 17:15.00, good for 13th overall. Ricky Ledesma was the next Monarchs' boy at 17:56.00, a 25th place finish, while Ethan Perrien was 38th with a time of 18:33.00.

Volleyball

Sergeant Bluff sweeps home triangular

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball team snagged a home sweep on Thursday at the SB-L triangular, as the Warriors took down Ankeny Centennial 2-0, and then finished the day with a 2-0 win over Kuemper Catholic.

SB-L's win over Ankeny Centennial came by set scores of 25-15 and 25-20, while the Kuemper Catholic victory was by scores of 25-17 and 25-15.

With the wins, SB-L improved to 27-6 overall to close out the regular season. SB-L will host Harlan on Monday in the Class 3A, Region 1 quarterfinals.

MMCRU 3, Remsen St. Mary's 0: The MMCRU volleyball team swept Remsen St. Mary's on Thursday by a 3-0 score, as the Royals beat the Hawks by set cores of 25-17, 25-22, and 25-21.

Senior Emily Dreckman led the Royals with 19 kills and three aces, while senior Emily Hilbrands had 11 on the night, along with a team-high 22 digs. Junior Kora Alesch was close behind with 21 digs on the night.

For Remsen, sophomores Whitney Jensen and Claire Schroeder led the team with seven kills apiece, and junior Grace Schroeder had a team-high eight assists.

East Sac County 3, Alta-Aurelia 0: The Alta-Aurelia High School volleyball team lost to East Sac County on Thursday in a 3-0 sweep. The Raiders beat the Warriors by scores of 25-17, 25-18, and 25-19, with seniors Shea Lockin and Jenna Nielsen both compiling six kills.

The loss snapped a nine-match winning streak for Alta-Aurelia, which finished the regular season at 16-4. The Warriors will play Wednesday against East Sac County in the Class 2A, Region 1 quarterfinal.

Sioux Center 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: The Sioux Center High School volleyball team beat MOC-Floyd Valley on Thursday in a 3-0 sweep. The Warriors beat the Dutchmen by set scores of 25-15, 25-16, and 25-20, as Sioux Center junior Reagan Jansen led the team with 18 kills, and Brooklyn Leusink MOC-Floyd Valley, with nine.

Sioux Center will play on Saturday at the Bishop Heelan Classic. The two teams will play again on Monday in the Class 3A, Region 1 quarterfinals.

Ridge View 3, Siouxland Christian 0: The Ridge View volleyball team swept Siouxland Christian on Thursday, 3-0, as the Raptors took down the Eagles by scores of 25-10, 25-10, and 25-15.

Eagles senior Payton Doenhoefer had six kills in the game, while sophomore Alex Heilbuth had six assists.

Rock Valley 3, West Lyon 1: The Rock Valley volleyball team beat West Lyon Thursday, 3-1. Junior Ranae Van Voorst had a team-high 18 kills for Rock Valley, with senior Leilani Weber finished with 35 assists.

For West Lyon, sophomore Evy Knoblock and senior Zavr Metzger each had 10 kills, while senior Payton Snyder had a team-high 17 assists.

West Lyon will play Cherokee Washington on Monday in the Class 3A, Regional quarterfinals, while Rock Valley will play West Sioux in the first round of the Class 2A, Region 2 playoffs.

River Valley 3, Woodbury Central 0: River Valley swept Woodbury Central on Thursday, 3-0, with the Wolverines winning by set scores of 25-18, 25-17, and 25-21.

River Valley will play Remsen St. Mary's on Monday, while Woodbury Central, who has lost 20 straight matches, will play Kingsley-Pierson in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 1 playoffs.

Unity Christian 3, South O'Brien 0: Unity Christian swept South O'Brien on Thursday, 3-0, by set scores of 25-9, 25-9, and 25-19.

Knights junior Gracie Schoonhoven led the team with 15 kills, while senior Emma Byker had 36 assists.

Papilion-La Vista 3, Bishop Heelan 0: Bishop Heelan fell to 17-13 on the season with a 3-0 loss on Thursday to Papillion-La Vista.

Heelan's Joslyn Verzal had six kills in the game, while junior Maddie Gengler had 11 assists.

Sheldon 3, Central Lyon 1: Sheldon volleyball improved to 22-3 on the season with a 3-1 win on Thursday over Central Lyon.

Led by 22 kills from Claire Johnson and 23 from Payten Lode, along with 52 assists from Emma Barwick, the Orabs beat the Lions in sets two, three, and four by scores of 25-19, 26-24, and 25-20.

The Orabs will play Saturday at the Heelan Classic, while Central Lyon will play again on Wednesday against Sibley-Ocheyedan in the Class 2A, Region 1 quarterfinal.

Newell-Fonda sweeps TLC Triangular

The Newell-Fonda High School volleyball team swept the TLC Triangular on Thursday, as the Mustangs beat South Central Calhoun and Sioux Central by scores of 3-0.

Senior Macy Sievers had a team-high eight kills in the first match, as Newell beat the Titans by set scores of 25-20, 26-24, and 25-12.

In the second match of the night, the Mustangs beat the Rebels 25-7, 25-12, and 25-17.

With the pair of wins, Newell-Fonda finished 26-3 in the regular season, and will play either Paton-Churdan or St. Edmond on Wednesday in the Class 1A, Region 4 quarterfinal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0