PREP ROUNDUP: Gehlen Catholic rallies past Remsen St. Mary's for regional final berth

Members of the Gehlen squad celebrate a point during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits a kill over St. Marys' Claire Schroeder during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Mary's Class 1A Region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits a kill over St. Marys' Claire Schroeder during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A Region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Aurora Goebel hits past St. Marys' Carmindee Ricke during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Larissa Pohlen sets the ball during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Lynsey Reuter hits past St. Marys' Whitney Jensen during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Aurora Goebel hits past St. Marys' Claire Schroeder (14) and Carmindee Ricke during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Whitney Jensen (9) blocks a shot from Gehlen's Rysaiah Sitzmann as Jensen and Octavia Galles (12) defend during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Mya Bunkers sets the ball during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Cadence Goebel, left, and Miyah Whitehead (12) jump to defend against St. Marys' Tessa Tentinger during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Claire Schroeder hits past Gehlen's Cadence Goebel (8) and Miyah Whitehead during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Rysaiah Sitzmann (3) and Lynsey Reuter defend as St. Marys' Whitney Jensen hits during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits over St. Marys' Tessa Tentinger during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Claire Schroeder (14) and Carmindee Ricke defend against Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Octavia Galles hits over Gehlen's Cadence Goebel during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits the ball past St. Marys' Claire Schroeder during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Whitney Jensen hits as Gehlen's Aurora Goebel (9) and Miyah Whitehead defend during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Members of the Gehlen squad celebrate a point during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A District 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Larissa Pohlen sets the ball during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Aurora Goebel hits past St. Marys' Carmindee Ricke during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Lynsey Reuter hits past St. Marys' Whitney Jensen during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Aurora Goebel hits past St. Marys' Claire Schroeder (14) and Carmindee Ricke during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A Region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Whitney Jensen (9) blocks a shot from Gehlen's Rysaiah Sitzmann as Jensen and Octavia Galles (12) defend during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Mya Bunkers sets the ball during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Cadence Goebel, left, and Miyah Whitehead (12) jump to defend against St. Marys' Tessa Tentinger during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Claire Schroeder hits past Gehlen's Cadence Goebel (8) and Miyah Whitehead during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits a kill over St. Marys' Claire Schroeder during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Mary's Class 1A Region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Rysaiah Sitzmann (3) and Lynsey Reuter defend as St. Marys' Whitney Jensen hits during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits over St. Marys' Tessa Tentinger during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Claire Schroeder (14) and Carmindee Ricke defend against Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Octavia Galles hits over Gehlen's Cadence Goebel during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits the ball past St. Marys' Claire Schroeder during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
St. Marys' Whitney Jensen hits as Gehlen's Aurora Goebel (9) and Miyah Whitehead defend during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Members of the Gehlen squad celebrate a point during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Kinzee Hinders tallied seven kills for the Mustangs. Nevaeh Lyman and Mary Walker added six kills apiece. Izzy Sievers tallied 16 assists and Mia Walker 10. Mary Walker also had 17 digs.
Audi Crooks tallied eight kills for Bishop Garrigan. Maggie Vaske added 13 assists and Ashlyn Hovey 16 digs.
Newell-Fonda takes on AGWSR in the regional final in Fort Dodge Wednesday.
Class 2A, Region 1
Western Christian 3, North Union 0: The Wolfpack earned a 25-6, 25-12, 25-9 win over North Union Monday night in Hull.
Olivia Von Bank tallied five kills for North Union. Libby Stevens added 11 assists and Von Bank seven digs.
Western Christian faces Boyden-Hull in Sioux Center Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Winner is off to the state tournament.
Boyden-Hull 3, Central Lyon 1: The Comets dropped the opening set 28-26, but rally to win the next three by scores of 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 Monday night.
Gretta Van Es tallied 16 kills and Avery Noble 11 kills for the Comets in the win. Clara Hoegh tallied 40 assists and 20 digs. Noble tallied 25 digs, followed by Dennie Boogard with 19 digs and Emma Van Middendorp 18.
Noble also had five service aces and Nora Boogerd four.
Mariah Gerleman and Dionne Jansma tallied seven kills each for the Lions. McKenna Metzger recorded 21 assists and Riley Weiler 27 digs. Metzger contributed 18 digs. Jansma and Jessa Pytleski added 12 digs each.
Boyden-Hull takes on Western Christian Wednesday night.
Class 2A, Region 2
Hinton 3, Lawton-Bronson 0: Hinton earned a 25-20, 25-16, 26-12 win over Lawton-Bronson Monday night in Hinton.
Bailey Boeve tallied 14 kills to pace the Blackhawks. Ashlyn Kovarna added 31 assists and Aubree Lake seven digs. Boeve also had five aces on the night.
Brooklyn Roder tallied 10 kills and Ella Peterson eight for the Eagles. Quin Roan picked up 14 assists and Avery Cason 14 digs.
The Blackhawks play in the region championship Wednesday night in Cherokee.
Ridge View 3, South Central Calhoun 0: The Raptors earned a 26-24, 25-19, 25-21 win over South Central Calhoun Monday night.
Rowan Hensen led Ridge View with 17 kills and Sydney Blackmore 11 kills. Taya Phillips added 32 assists and 11 digs. Shae Dutler added 13 digs.
Brenna McAlister tallied 11 kills and Keira Hammen 10 for the Titans. Jayci Graeve tallied 29 assists and Kylee Schleisman 22 digs.
The Raptors face the Blackhawks in the regional final Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Cherokee.
In the opening round of the IGHSAU Class 3A, Region 1 volleyball tournament Monday night, Sioux Center earned a 25-7, 25-8, 25-12 sweep of Okoboji. Sheldon, Spirit Lake, Unity Christian, Cherokee and OABCIG earned wins as well.
Members of the Gehlen squad celebrate a point during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Marys Class 1A region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits a kill over St. Marys' Claire Schroeder during Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs Remsen St. Mary's Class 1A Region 1 semifinal volleyball action played Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. in Le Mars. Gehlen won the game in three sets.