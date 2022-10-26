PREP ROUNDUP: Gehlen Catholic Volleyball outlasts Remsen St. Mary's to land regional final berth

LE MARS, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic punched its ticket to the Class 1A, Region 1 championship with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 win over Remsen St. Mary’s Monday night.

The Jays take on Riverside in the championship match Wednesday night.

Aurora Goebel and Miyah Whitehead tallied 11 kills each for the Jays in the win. Cadence Goebel added 27 assists and Sophie Ruden 23 digs.

The Hawks had a balanced attack from Claire Schroeder (eight kills), Mya Bunkers (six kills) and Whitney Jensen (six kills). Bunkers had 21 assists and Gracyn Schroeder 12 assists.

Gehlen Catholic and Riverside play at Denison High School Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Class 1A, Region 3

Newell-Fonda 3, Bishop Garrigan 0: The Mustangs earned a 25-13, 25-16, 25-9 sweep of Bishop Garrigan.

Kinzee Hinders tallied seven kills for the Mustangs. Nevaeh Lyman and Mary Walker added six kills apiece. Izzy Sievers tallied 16 assists and Mia Walker 10. Mary Walker also had 17 digs.

Audi Crooks tallied eight kills for Bishop Garrigan. Maggie Vaske added 13 assists and Ashlyn Hovey 16 digs.

Newell-Fonda takes on AGWSR in the regional final in Fort Dodge Wednesday.

Class 2A, Region 1

Western Christian 3, North Union 0: The Wolfpack earned a 25-6, 25-12, 25-9 win over North Union Monday night in Hull.

Olivia Von Bank tallied five kills for North Union. Libby Stevens added 11 assists and Von Bank seven digs.

Western Christian faces Boyden-Hull in Sioux Center Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Winner is off to the state tournament.

Boyden-Hull 3, Central Lyon 1: The Comets dropped the opening set 28-26, but rally to win the next three by scores of 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 Monday night.

Gretta Van Es tallied 16 kills and Avery Noble 11 kills for the Comets in the win. Clara Hoegh tallied 40 assists and 20 digs. Noble tallied 25 digs, followed by Dennie Boogard with 19 digs and Emma Van Middendorp 18.

Noble also had five service aces and Nora Boogerd four.

Mariah Gerleman and Dionne Jansma tallied seven kills each for the Lions. McKenna Metzger recorded 21 assists and Riley Weiler 27 digs. Metzger contributed 18 digs. Jansma and Jessa Pytleski added 12 digs each.

Boyden-Hull takes on Western Christian Wednesday night.

Class 2A, Region 2

Hinton 3, Lawton-Bronson 0: Hinton earned a 25-20, 25-16, 26-12 win over Lawton-Bronson Monday night in Hinton.

Bailey Boeve tallied 14 kills to pace the Blackhawks. Ashlyn Kovarna added 31 assists and Aubree Lake seven digs. Boeve also had five aces on the night.

Brooklyn Roder tallied 10 kills and Ella Peterson eight for the Eagles. Quin Roan picked up 14 assists and Avery Cason 14 digs.

The Blackhawks play in the region championship Wednesday night in Cherokee.

Ridge View 3, South Central Calhoun 0: The Raptors earned a 26-24, 25-19, 25-21 win over South Central Calhoun Monday night.

Rowan Hensen led Ridge View with 17 kills and Sydney Blackmore 11 kills. Taya Phillips added 32 assists and 11 digs. Shae Dutler added 13 digs.

Brenna McAlister tallied 11 kills and Keira Hammen 10 for the Titans. Jayci Graeve tallied 29 assists and Kylee Schleisman 22 digs.

The Raptors face the Blackhawks in the regional final Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Cherokee.