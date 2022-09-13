Prep roundup: H-M-S volleyball sweeps South O'Brien

HARTLEY, Iowa — The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School volleyball team swept South O'Brien on Monday by set scores of 25-10, 25-19, 25-21.

The Hawks hit .250 in the win over the Wolverines.

Elise Haack, Abigail Kunzman and Kylee Schiphoff each had seven kills. Kunzman also had 11 digs.

Frankie Mohnie had 20 assists.

Late Saturday

Heelan goes 3-1 at West tournament: Bishop Heelan won three of its four matches on Saturday at the Iowa City West tournament.

The Crusaders beat Nevada 21-16, 21-12, Cedar Rapids Washington 21-15, 21-15 and Iowa City West 21-12, 21-15.

Ankeny beat the Crusaders 25-12, 25-21.

Maliyah Hacker had nine kills against the Cubs and six against Washington.

Maddie Gengler had a combined 34 assists. Maddie LaFleur had 19 assists and had 10 digs alone in the loss to the Hawks.