PREP ROUNDUP: Kuemper Catholic wins CYO Tournament

LE MARS, Iowa – Kuemper Catholic won the CYO high school volleyball tournament at Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars Sunday.

Kuemper went undefeated in the tournament that included Gehlen Catholic, Bishop Heelan, Remsen St. Mary’s, Bishop Garrigan and St. Edmond.

Heelan’s Maliyah Hacker and Lauren La Fleur were joined by Gehlen’s Miyah Whitehead and Cadence Goebel and Remsen St. Mary’s Halle Galles on the all-tournament team.

Heelan 2, Remsen St. Mary’s 0: Heelan swept Remsen St. Mary’s 21-6, 21-18 early Sunday.

Claire Schroeder tallied four kills to lead the Hawks in the loss. Mya Bunkers tallied five assists and Whitney Jensen five digs.

Heelan 2, St. Edmond 0: Heelan earned a 21-5, 21-12 win over St. Edmond.

Kuemper Catholic 2, Heelan 1: Heelan won the first set, but it was ultimately Kuemper earning a 24-26, 21-16, 15-9 win over Heelan.

Gehlen Catholic 2, Heelan 0: Lynsey Reuter recorded a block to win the first set of Sunday’s match between the Jays and Crusaders 22-20.

The second set was tied 19-19, but the Jays won the final two points to seal a sweep, 21-19.

Gehlen Catholic 2, Bishop Garrigan 1: The two schools split the first two sets 21-14, 19-21 with Gehlen winning the first and Garrigan the second.

The third set went in favor of the Jays, 15-13.

Kuemper Catholic 2, Gehlen Catholic 1: Kuemper defeated Gehlen 17-21, 21-17, 15-10.

Gehlen Catholic 2, St. Edmond 0: Gehlen ended their day with a 21-10, 21-6 sweep of St. Edmond.

Miyah Whitehead and Aurora Goebel each had 24 kills. Cadence Goebel had 57 assists.

Bishop Garrigan 2, Remsen St. Mary’s 0: Bishop Garrigan won 21-13, 21-19.

Octavia Galles tallied four kills for Hawks. Mya Bunkers recorded six assists and two aces.

Remsen St. Mary’s 2, St. Edmond 0: Remsen swept St. Edmond 21-14, 21-16.

Claire Schroeder and Whitney Jensen recorded four kills each. Mya Bunkers recorded six assists. Halle Galles and Marina Cronin tallied five digs each.

Kuemper Catholic 2, Remsen St. Mary’s 1: Kuemper defeated Remsen St. Mary's 18-21, 21-8, 15-11.

Whitney Jensen recorded nine kills and Mya Bunkers 14 assists for the Hawks. Jensen added seven digs.