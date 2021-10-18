PREP ROUNDUP: MMCRU, Akron-Westfield advance in volleyball playoffs

AKRON, Iowa — The Akron-Westfield High School volleyball team swept Siouxland Chrlstian in Class 1A postseason play on Monday.

The Westerners swept the Eagles by set scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-14.

Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners with 19 kills while Lauren Saathoff with 13.

Josie Jacobs had 43 assists in her first career postseason match.

Aubie Hartman had 24 digs while Chloee Colt had 18.

MMCRU 3, George-Little Rock 0: The Royals swept the Mustangs 25-14, 25-16, 25-18.

Wyleigh Steenhoven had nine kills to lead the Mustangs.

Jesse DeGroot had 19 assists while Emerson Netten had 13 digs.

MMCRU faces South O’ Brien in the second round on Wednesday.

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, River Valley 0: The Hawks had to battle in the final set to earn the sweep over the Wolverines.

The Hawks swept the Wolverines, 25-23, 25-15 and 26-24.

Whitney Jensen had 10 kills, while Claire Schroeder had seven. Carmindee Ricke had six.

Mya Bunkers posted 17 assists.

The Hawks had just nine digs, and three different Hawks had two apiece.

Remsen St. Mary’s faces Akron-Westfield in the regional quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Kingsley-Pierson 3, Woodbury Central 0: The Panthers swept the Wildcats 25-17, 25-12, 25-21.

Chloe Peschau led K-P with 11 kills, while McKenzie Goodwin had eight.

Jorja Howe had 14 assists, and Reagan Vos had nine.

Allison Reinking and Peschau had 28 assists apiece.

The Wildcats were led in kills by Olviia Heissel with eight, while Maddie Schultz had five.

Kenzie Joy had nine assists.

Unity Christian 3, Pocahontas Area 0: The Knights opened up postseason play by set scores of 25-11, 25-6, 25-7.

The Knights hit .459 on the night, and Tyra Schuiteman had 11 kills.

Grace Schoonhoven and Jadyn Hofmeyer both had six kills.

Emma Byker had 31 assists.

The Knights will play Greene County on Wednesday night. Greene County beat OABCIG in four sets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0