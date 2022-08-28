PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City East, Sioux City North compete at Centennial tournament

ANKENY, Iowa – East fell to Urbandale 19-21, 21-8, 15-11 Saturday in Ankeny.
Olivia Mentzer led East with seven kills. Carlee Jackson recorded 11 set assists and Ivy Mehlhaff recorded 14 digs.
The Black Raiders also played West Des Moines Valley, 25-22, 25-21.
Pleasant Valley 2, East 1: The Spartans beat the Black Raiders 21-10, 21-12 on Satruday at the Ankeny Centennial tournament.
Olivia Mentzer had seven kills in the loss.
Carlee Jackson had 11 assists while Meredith Westra had one total block.
Ivy Mehlhaff had 14 digs.
CB Lincoln 2, North 1: Lincoln beat North 12-21, 21-16, 15-12 Saturday in Ankeny.
Hutson Rau recorded eight kills and Azaria Green seven for Lincoln. Molly Romano tallied 21 assists and Josi Clark 15 digs. Aubrey Sandbothe tallied 10 digs.
Waukee Northwest 2, North 1: The Stars won the first set 25-19, but the Wolves came back to win the final two sets 25-18 and 15-11.
West Lyon 2, Lennox (S.D.) 1: West Lyon defeated Lennox 25-15, 24-26, 25-15 at the Canton Tournament in Canton, South Dakota Saturday.
Evy Knoblock tallied 12 kills to lead West Lyon. Olivia Feucht added 18 assists and Randi Childress 10 digs.
Viborg-Hurley (S.D.) 2, West Sioux 1: Viborg-Hurley defeated West Sioux 24-26, 25-15, 25-14 Saturday in Canton.
Autumn Beach and Elizabeth Westra tallied two kills each. Alyssa Peterson picked up 19 digs and Cassie Koopmans 15. Ella Wilkison and Addi Dekkers recorded 13 digs each.