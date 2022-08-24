PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion boys golf wins Dakota Valley meet

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Vermillion High School boys golf team edged Dakota Valley by 15 strokes on Wednesday to win the Dakota Valley Invitational at Two Rivers Golf Course.

The Tanagers won with a team score of 24-over-par.

Beresford was fifth at 60-over, while Elk Point-Jefferson was seventh at plus-72.

Tanagers sophomore Carter Hansen was the meet medalist with an 18-hole score of 72, which was 2-over par.

Logan Collette led the Panthers with a third-place score of 76.

Derek Anderson placed second with a 75.

Volleyball

West tournament

The West High School volleyball team won all three of its matches at its home tournament on Tuesday.

Their three wins came against Siouxland Christian, MVAOCOU and Denison-Schleswig.

West beat the Monarchs by set scores of 21-17, 21-19.

Addison Inman led the Monarchs with five kills.

The Eagles beat the Monarchs 21-16, 21-17.

Denison-Schleswig was able to get a win at West, beating the Rams 12-21, 21-18 and 15-8. Inman had five kills in the win, while Kaylie Baker had 10 assists.

West Lyon tourney

Akron-Westfield 16-21-15, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21-16-10: Westerners senior Lauryn Saathoff had a match-high nine kills, and hit .333.

Josie Jacobs had 15 assists.

Makenzie Hughes led A-W with five digs.

Hawks senior Elise Haack and sophomore Abby Douma had four kills each. Frankie Mohnie had eight assists.

West Lyon 21-21, West Sioux 10-17: The Wildcats opened the season with the win at the West Lyon tournament.

West Lyon 21-21, H-M-S 17-16: Elise Haack had four kills for the Hawks in the loss to the Wildcats.

West Lyon 21-22-15, Akron-Westfield 16-24-6: Westerners senior Lauryn Saathoff had nine kills in the three-set loss.

Josie Jacobs had 15 assists.

H-M-S 21-21, West Sioux 18-16: Hawks sophomore Kylee Schiphoff had six kills while Eliza Tewes had two.

Frankie Mohnie had five assists.

Schiphoff and Elise Haack each had assists.

Akron-Westfield 21-21, West Sioux 6-8: Lauryn Saathoff had five kills in the win for the Westerners.

Allie Swoyer had three ace serves.

Josie Jacobs had 10 assists and three digs.

Spencer tourney

Spencer 20-22, Okoboji 16-21: Pioneers junior Carson Thelen had five kills in the loss to the Tigers.

Makenna Helmers had 11 digs.

Okoboji 18-21-15, South O’Brien 21-12-12: Pioneers junior Avery Simpson recorded eight kills while Carson Thelen had five. Thelen also had 15 assists.

Layla Schwager had three ace serves.

Olivia Lorenzen had 12 digs while Makenna Helmers had 10.

Okoboji 21-22-15, Manson-NW Webster 16-24-10: Alyana Hesse had six kills to lead the Pioneers.

Carson Thelen had 16 assists, while Makenna Helmers had 11 digs.

Spencer 21-21, South O’Brien 9-16: Maddie Johnson had four kills for the Wolverines.

Whitney Einck had nine assists.