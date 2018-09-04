AKRON, Iowa -- Akron-Westfield downed Harris-Lake Park 25-13, 25-23, 20-25, 27-25 on Tuesday.
The Westerners were led by Melissa Meinen's seven aces while Keilee Tucker had 14 kills and Brooke Koele added 13.
H-LP was led by Taylor Meyer's 18 kills while Mady Brevik had 23 assists.
The Westerners imporved to 2-2 while H-LP is 5-4.
CLARINDA 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2: Clarinda dominated the fifth set to down the Monarchs 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 15-4 on Tuesday.
The Monarchs were led by Sarah Heilesen's nine kills and Allana Arkfeld had six. Tia Petersen dished out 29 assists and Alex Mohr added nine digs.
Denison is now 5-7 on the season.
HINTON 3, HMS 1: The Blackhawks won the final three games of the match and moved to 3-0 in the War Eagle Conference with a 24-26, 25-22, 25-11, 25-21 win over the Hawks Tuesday.
Claire Kipp had 10 kills and libero Alyssa Fischer 15 digs for Hinton. Setter Shelbie Young tallied a total of 22 assists for the Blackhawks.
South Dakota
WEST CENTRAL 3, EP-J 2: West Central was able to pull out a five-set victory 25-21, 14-25, 25-20, 11-25, 20-18 on Tuesday.
The Huskies were led by Ally Nearman's 12 kills, Kenna Curry added and Katelyn Chytka had 22 digs. Karly Marx dished out 35 assists.
West Central saw Kali Nelson record 14 kills.
EP-J is now 3-1.