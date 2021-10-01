PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bishop Heelan wins four-setter over Council Bluffs Lincoln

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team beat Council Bluffs Lincoln on Thursday night in four sets.

The Crusaders won by set scores of 26-24,19-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Grace Nelson led the Crusaders with 15 kills while Maliyah Hacker had 11.

Maddie Gengler led with 17 assists, and Maddie LaFleur had 15.

LaFleur and Ava Higman both had 11 digs.

The Crusaders had 10 aces, and four players had two apiece.

Alta-Aurelia 3, West Bend-Mallard 0: The Warriors swept the Wolverines by set scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-16.

Shea Lockin and Jenna Nielsen both had 14 kills.

Chloe Elston had 34 assists.

Maggie Bloom recorded 11 digs.

Western Christian 3, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0: Stella Winterfeld helped the Wolfpack sweep the Midgets by set scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-7.

The Wolfpack hit a collective .271 as a team while holding E-LC to a minus-.071.

Jaylin VanDyken had 21 assists, while Lydia Van Kley had 12 digs.

Sioux Center 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Reagan Jansen recorded 17 kills, and the Warriors swept the Generals 25-10, 25-8, 25-8.

Willow Bleeker had 22 assists.

The Warriors hit .346 against S-O.

Unity Christian 3, Akron-Westfield 0: The Knights swept the Westerners by set scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-20.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 15 kills, and as a team, Unity hit .261 during the match.

Emma Byker had 32 assists.

Natalie Nielsen led A-W with 13 kills, and the Westerners had 24 total.

Josie Jacobs had 19 assists.

MMCRU 3, South O’Brien 1: The Wolverines won the first set 25-23, while the Royals won the next three sets 26-24, 25-23 and 25-20.

Emily Dreckman led MMCRU with 27 kills while three other girls had seven kills.

Taylor Harpenau recorded a team-high 25 assists for the Royals.

Wolverines senior Kenna Bauer led her team with 13 kills. Riley Draper had 33 assists.

Gehlen Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0: Jays senior Larissa Sitzmann had a team-high nine kills to lead her team over the Tigers.

Cadence Goebel led with 31 assists.

Mike Meyer won his 1,006th match as Jays head coach.

Boyden-Hull 3, West Lyon 0: The Comets swept the Wildcats, 25-22, 25-23, and 25-21.

Sarah Boogerd led the Comets with 14 kills, while Marissa Pottebaum had 11.

Jewel Bergstrom had 39 assists, too.

West Lyon had three hitters — Evy Knoblock, Zavyr Metzger and Jordyn Aschliman — who had nine kills.

Sheldon 3, Rock Valley 0: Sheldon swept the Rockets 25-11, 25-1, 25-18. Claire Johnson posted 16 kills while Payten Lode had 13 for the Orabs.

Emma Barwick had 25 assists.

Newell-Fonda 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0: The Mustangs swept the Panthers on Thursday by set scores of 25-8, 25-18 and 25-7.

Mary Walker led the Mustangs with 13 kills. Kierra Jungers also recorded eight.

Sophie Stewart collected a team-high 16 assists.

The Mustangs had 48 digs, and Macy Sievers led Newell-Fonda with 14.

Central Lyon 3, Okoboji 1: The Pioneers won the first set 25-23, but the Lions won the next three sets by sets of 25-17, 25-15, and 25-13.

Dionne Jansma put up 17 kills to lead the Lions on Thursday night, while Desta Hoogendoorn had 13.

McKenna Metzger had 35 assists.

Kaylee Davis had 36 of the Lions' 115 digs.

