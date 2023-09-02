With five returning starters and eight seniors on the team, the time is now for the Sioux City East High School volleyball team.

The Black Raiders opened the new season at No. 9 in Class 5A IGHSAU coaches' rankings and has since worked its way up to No. 7 (the program's highest ranking), a sign that the Black Raiders have respect around the state after going 22-14 overall and winning the Missouri River Athletic Conference title.

"The (early-season rankings) don't really matter until we're there and have been through the tests," said East head coach Ashley VandeStouwe, who's in her second season at the helm of the Black Raiders and sixth overall with the program.

"We have leadership and experience. We're comfortable around each other, the dynamics of that help how we interact on and off the court," said VandeStouwe.

East brings back perhaps the conference's best blocker at the net in Mackenzie Crawford. Also an accomplished singer (she sang with country musician Kristin Chenoweth at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville over the offseason), the 6-foot-3 long, athletic senior middle blocker had 79 total blocks in 2022 to represent the most of any returning player in the MRAC.

"A conference championship was a big goal of ours last year," Crawford said. "Obrainting that again is one of our biggest (goals), and we really want to get to state this year we haven't done that, so we want to be steady throughout the season.

"I think we have a really great defense and great hitters with a good serve/receive. I think we're pretty proud of the team we are right now. We want to go out feeling accomplished."

If Crawford and the Black Raiders get their wish, it would be East's first-ever state volleyball appearance.

Among the outside options for junior setter Hollie Peterson, who had over 320 assists while splitting duties as a sophomore but looks to take over as primary setter this season, are seniors Olivia Mentzer and Elliana Harris (99 kills in 2022). Peterson also led the squad last season in ace serves (46).

Mentzer topped 500 career kills in East's sweep over SC North as the Black Raiders are off to a 4-4 start.

"Building off of what we did last year, we have a strong program going right now," said Mentzer, who led the team last season in kills with 246 on .177 efficiency, and is the top returner in digs on the club after accumulating 236 last fall. "We trust each other because we've played together for so long.

"We have a chance to compete against anyone around state. The work we've put into getting here gives us a good building block to who we can be by the end of the season. The returning players know what it takes, and some of the younger girls can fill in holes left from last year."

Though .500, East picked up the important conference victory at home over the Stars on Tuesday and half of the Black Raiders' losses came to the top two teams in 5A (Dowling Catholic and Ankeny Centennial) and a third to 3A's top-ranked team in Western Christian -- MOC-Floyd Valley was the fourth.

Bishop Heelan

Heelan appeared at No. 13 in the preseason Class 4A rankings but dropped out after a 4-3 start, largely in tournament play.

The Crusaders topped 20 wins for the second consecutive season last fall and won the MRAC before making a run to the state tournament for the 25th time in program history.

Junior Maliyah Hacker topped 500 kills to start 2023 as she takes her place as the team's go-to attacker up front after she went for 316 kills with an efficiency mark of .219 en route to an all-state sophomore campaign.

Heelan leads the MRAC historically with 13 conference regular season titles and 13 MRAC tournament crowns.

Returning junior setter Maddie LaFleur went over 420 assists as a sophomore for the Crusaders despite splitting duties with Maddie Gengler (graduated). After that duo split opportunities nearly down the middle, LaFleur may get the lion's share of Heelan's assists for as long as she's on the court for the Crusaders.

Sioux City North

SC North also opened the season ranked as the Stars started 13th in 5A but fell out in the second poll and is coming off back-to-back 22-win seasons. The Stars took second last fall in the MRAC to East, and started off behind the 8-ball in the conference race by dropping a three-setter to East last Tuesday.

North made it to the regional finals last fall, but were dropped by Dowling Catholic. Then-freshman Ava Lloyd burst onto the scene as she led the club with 228 kills (.223 efficiency) in 2022. She'll be back as one of the conference's top hitters, and she'll be joined by seniors Sidney Chamberlain and Ashlyn Strohbeen, who each had over 180 kills as juniors. Chamberlain was also second on the team in digs last season with 266, and Strohbeen went for 46 aces.

That trio will also benefit from the return of senior setter Stella Kuehl, who is coming off a 394-assist campaign. She's also one of the MRAC's top servers after recording 54 aces as a junior.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

After making it to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2021, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's record flipped from 31-7 to 7-22 last season.

SB-L was been a mainstay atop the MRAC from 2015 to 2021, winning five conference championship with one second-place finish during that span.

The Warriors bring back a trio of hitters who all had over 100 kills last season in sophomore Breanna VanDenTop, junior Jayden Kneifl and senior Kamea Van Kalsbeek, along with junior setter Aussie Obbink, who had nearly 600 assists and over 100 digs. Kneifl and senior defensive specialist aylor Prosser tied for second-most digs on the team in 2022 with 150 apiece.

Le Mars

Like SB-L, Le Mars had been a lock for double-digit wins every season for most of the past two decades, until the last two seasons left the Bulldogs with seven victories in each.

But in the early goings on 2023, Le Mars is on track to get back into double digits as the club is 3-4 through the first week-plus of play.

Junior outside hitter Holly McNaughton returns after a splendid sophomore season in which she posted 154 kills on .191 efficiency. Dig leader Sarah Brown, a senior who led the team with 385 last season, is back as well. One of the biggest losses for Le Mars is setter Payton Wright, who had 430 assists in 2022.

Senior middle blocker Lexi Hurd also brings a presence at the net for the Bulldogs as she went for 62 blocks a season ago.

Sioux City West

SC West has reason to be optimistic this season after going 16-10 last fall, but just 2-5 in league play. Senior setter had 132 assists as a junior in just 55 sets played. The Wolverines also have senior defensive specialist Zoey Riessen back after she topped 200 digs.

Council Bluffs Lincoln

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln brings back one of the state's top setters in first team Class 5A all-stater Molly Romano. But the Lynx are otherwise inexperienced after finishing with a 23-18 mark last season and will have a first-year head coach in Alyssa Jeffrey. Romano's top target projects to be junior Hutson Rau, who had 236 kills in 2022.

Council Bluff Jefferson

CB Thomas Jefferson struggled last season, going 2-22 in the process (and winless in the MRAC). Head coach Makenna Durham's squad will have its work cut out for it again in 2023, although the Yellow Jackets have won twice in the first half-dozen matches of the new season to equal their win total from each of the past two years.

So while the top end will again prove to be a gauntlet of teams vying for the conference title and berths to the regional finals and beyond, the quality among the bottom half of the MRAC may make it overall a tougher conference this season.

This year’s team is quite headstrong in their passion of the game and willingness to grow. VandeStouwe said. "Our experience and sense of urgency to take us far into the season. We have big goals because of this, but our conference is consistently competitive, and this season won’t be any different. We plan on tackling one match at a time and continually improving as we move throughout the season.

"We know what we need to do."