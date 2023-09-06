While a significant number of people would say being the center of attention in front of a crowd counts as one of their biggest fears, it's where Mackenzie Crawford is at her best.

The Sioux City East High School senior has excelled in music and athletics.

"I've always enjoyed being on stage," she said. "I feel like I thrive when I'm up there, and that sort of thing comes into play with volleyball. Getting on the court is a lot like getting on the stage. I'm out there performing and trying to show people my best."

She's already been on one of music's biggest stages -- at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, home of the Grand Ole Opry with actress/musician Kristin Chenoweth -- now with the Crawford in the middle of the Black Raiders' attack, SC East is hoping to get to the biggest stage for Iowa prep volleyball -- the state tournament.

"I love music and volleyball," Crawford said. "Those are the two things that I've been balancing throughout high school. It makes it a little hard scheduling them around each other, but I love both so much that I couldn't ever choose, so I just keep going back for forth between the two, from one to the other."

Under head coach Ashley Vandestouwe, East is ranked as high as its ever been as the Black Raiders currently check in at No. 7 in Iowa's Class 5A. Despite dropping four matches this season, the Black Raiders improved to 5-4 in 2023 after sweeping South Sioux City on Tuesday night (25-7, 25-19, 25-11) in an interstate match at East High School.

Crawford can combine her long, 6-foot-3 frame with an good vertical leap to really get a leverage advantage over the defense, especially when she can take a full swing.

Aside from their middle, the Raiders don't have prototypical size on the outside, but Crawford's power in the middle pairs well with the Raiders' other hitters in senior Olivia Mentzer, Ashlyn Draube and Elliana Harris as well as junior Hollie Peterson. Harris and Mentzer, who's up to 527 career kills, shared the team lead for East in the win over SSC (0-4) with eight kills apiece.

Crawford went for six kills and three blocks.

Junior Reagan Drent also had three blocks to go with a kill, and senior Ashlyn Draube had five kills.

Overall, it was an efficient night for the Raiders' offense, which went for 34 team kills on 71 attempts (for a .352 hitting percentage).

South Sioux City's attack was led by junior outside hitter Bella Moret, who had five kills. Senior Ali Groves had three aces, and sophomore Bailee Durant combined with freshman Olivia Arens for a dozen assists.

East is working in players in larger roles, but despite a lackluster start to Set 2 that saw the Lady Cardinals go up 8-3 early on, everything was working for East against SSC.

"We just had to take a step back there for a little bit," Crawford said of the slow start to Set 2 for East. "We just had to get back to playing our game and get in our system."

Junior Maggy Maggy Mehlhaff led East in digs with 11 and assists (15) while junior Maddy Jackson had four of the team's 11 ace serves.

With her Tuesday night assist total, Mehlhaff overtook junior Hollie Peterson for the team lead in assists thus far for the season as Mehlhaff finished Tuesday night with 84 for the '23 campaign and Peterson with 83.

Peterson saw extensive playing time as an underclassmen and has contributed a several areas, and she's done a little more of everything this season as she is the team leader in aces with nine, second in kills with 41 (Mentzer leads with 55), third in efficiency (.231), second in digs with 54 behind leader Ivy Mehlhaff, a junior libero with 65 digs this season.

"This is my third year on varsity, so I know what goes into it," Peterson said. "I just kind of fell in with the all the upperclassmen above me and built my confidence every year.

"We have good leadership on this team. I think in a couple of our losses, we just got in our own heads a little bit. But we're a proud team and trying to make it to state this year, so playing good competition early on will only make us better."