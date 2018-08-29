ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- MOC-Floyd Valley went 3-0 at their own tournament Tuesday.
The Dutch downed Le Mars (21-16, 21-8), Spencer (21-4, 21-11) and beat Class 4A No. 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton for the title (17-21, 21-18, 15-12).
Jadeyn Schutt had 60 assists and eight aces. Jazlin De Haan had 17 kills, Zoe Heemstra added 15 kills and Taryn Nothern had nine kills.
CHEROKEE GOES 2-1: The Braves picked up wins over Sheldon (21-15, 21-18) and Le Mars (22-20, 21-16) at the MOC-Floyd Valley Tournament on Tuesday before falling to Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-9, 21-11).
Kassidy Pingel had 12 kills, Grace Anderson added 11 and Alexus Jones finished with 10. Lilly Anderson dished out 43 assists and Payton Slaughter had 20 digs.
WEST SIOUX 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 2: Harris-Lake Park pulled out the 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 13-25, 15-5 on Tuesday.
The Falcons were led by Payton Schwiesow's 18 kills and Erika McKenney added 17 assists. Emily Hulshof had 10 digs and 12 digs.
Taylor Meyer led H-LP with 18 kills and Mady Brevik added 29 assists.
POCAHONTAS 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 0: Pocahontas downed Sioux Central 25-9, 27-25, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Kaylee Shivers had 12 kills for Pocahontas while Leah Aljets had 12 assists and three digs.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, HARLAN 1: Hannah Neemann supplied 11 kills, nine digs, four ace serves and three blocks while leading Denison-Schleswig to Tuesday night’s 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23 Hawkeye 10 Conference win over Harlan.
Sarah Heilesen provided 10 kills, eight digs and two blocks for Denison-Schleswig (3-2). Setter Tia Petersen dished 32 assists while Allana Arkfeld had five blocks.