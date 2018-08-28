SIOUX CITY | Kylee Eickholt delivered 11 kills Tuesday night as North’s volleyball team opened the season with a 25-10, 25-23, 25-18 win over West.
Hailey Hoogers recorded 13 assists for North, two more than Maeve Coughlin. Bailey Becker had 18 digs and five ace serves.
Caitlyn Miller had one solo block and one block assists for North, which will play at quadrangular Thursday night at Mapleton against MVAOCOU, West Monona and Missouri Valley.
Holly Duax led West (0-2) with six kills. Bricelyn Comstock was 16 of 17 with two ace serves and also provided 10 digs.
HINTON 3, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 0: The Hinton volleyball team opened its season with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 sweep over Remsen St. Mary’s in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Hinton.
Aspen Coffee finished with 14 kills and nine digs for Hinton (1-0). Shelbie Young dished out 21 assists and Peyton George tallied 15 digs.
St. Mary’s falls to 2-1.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 3, MVAOCOU 0: Pyper Gibbs recorded 11 kills as Woodbury Central opened the season with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 win over MVAOCOU in Moville Tuesday night.
Emma DeStigter supplied 10 digs and six kills for the Wildcats.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Siouxland Christian volleyball team opened its season with a 25-13, 25-17, 29-27 sweep over River Valley in a nonconference match on Tuesday in Sioux City.
Riley Doenhoefer finished with 12 kills and four aces for Siouxland Christian (1-0). Sophie Klynsma dished out 20 assists while Cassie Jones notched nine digs and six aces.
River Valley falls to 0-3.
Siouxland Christian trailed 14-7 in the third set and later 24-21 before rallying to win 29-27.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, HARLAN 1: Hannah Neemann supplied 11 kills, nine digs, four ace serves and three blocks while leading Denison-Schleswig to Tuesday night’s 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23 Hawkeye 10 Conference win over Harlan.
Sarah Heilesen provided 10 kills, eight digs and two blocks for Denison-Schleswig (3-2). Setter Tia Petersen dished 32 assists while Allana Arkfeld had five blocks.
South Dakota
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, TRI-VALLEY 0: The No. 4 (A) Dakota Valley volleyball team swept Tri-Valley 25-17, 25-19, 27-25 on Tuesday in Colton.
Tori Schulz recorded nine kills for the Panthers (2-1). Ally Beresford dished out 33 assists and Jensyn Younger logged 13 digs.
Tri-Valley falls to 3-1.