CLARION, Iowa - Harris-Lake Park went 4-2 and finished in third place at the Clarion volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Wolves logged wiins over Clear Lake (21-13, 19-21, 15-8), Belmond-Klemme (21-8, 21-13), Eagle Grove (21-9, 21-7) and North Butler (21-19, 21-19) while dropping matches to Clarion-Goldfield (21-13, 21-10) and South Hamilton (21-19, 22-24, 15-13).
Taylor Meyer had 52 kills and Mady Brevik 79 assists for H-LP.
EAST 1-3 AT ANKENY CENTENNIAL: Lineya Wells provided 33 kills and 23 digs Saturday for East’s volleyball team, which won one of three matches versus state-ranked competition Saturday at the Ankeny Centennial Tournament.
Defending Class 2A state champion Dike-New Hartford posted a 21-10, 21-15 win over the Black Raiders, who bounced back to defeat No. 9 (4A) Lewis Central 13-21, 21-19, 15-9. East went to the semifinals of the consolation bracket after a 14-21, 21-18, 15-13 loss to No. 13 (5A) Urbandale.
East then fell 25-14, 19-25, 15-9 to Nevada to conclude the tournament.
Emma Harmelink, a second-team Missouri River Activities Conference selection a year ago, contributed 13 kills, four blocks and three ace serves for East. Honorable mention selection Kirstin Sykes supplied 15 kills, 22 digs and four ace serves.
Setter Chloe Kramer delivered 72 assists while Josie Blake had 25 digs. Riley Donahue and Taylor Drent had 10 and seven kills, respectively, for East, which is idle until it plays Thursday at Bishop Heelan, a squad listed 12th in the Class 4A rankings.