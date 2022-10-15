PREP VOLLEYBALL: Heelan volleyball hosts tournament ahead of regional play

SIOUX CITY – Bishop Heelan hosted a 12-team tournament Saturday afternoon as teams get ready for Regional play starting Monday and Tuesday.

Heelan has seen its fair share of ups-and-downs this season, entering Saturday with a 18-13 record on the season. They are the third seed in the Class 4A, Region 1 bracket and face Le Mars Tuesday evening.

“We’re just trying to figure out the perfect lineup,” Crusaders coach Olivia Sulentic said. “I don’t know if perfection is what we should be looking for, but that’s kind of what we’re doing. We’ve tried a few different things today.

We get to play really good teams, that’ll show us a lot of what we’ll see in district play, so we’re just working on plays, offensive schemes, things like that,” Sulentic continued.

The Crusaders have had their growing pains this season, coming up third in the conference with a 5-2 record in conference play. East and North took the top two spots. A blend of youth and experience has made it for an interesting season.

“Some of our best players are young girls, but they’re learning how to lead from those seniors that have been here and know how to play the game,” Sulentic said. “(the younger players) are getting a lot of experience playing that can lead into the next couple of years for themselves, but our seniors have really stepped up and they have taken these young girls under their wings and accepted the roles that we’ve given them and they know that they have to be good leaders in order for us to succeed.”

Seniors Lawren Volz, Maddie Gengler, Kenley Meis, Lauren LaFleur and Grace Nelson are the leaders of this squad, and celebrated senior night with a win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton earlier this week. Offensively, it has been the sophomores leading the charge though.

Sophomore Maliyah Hacker leads the team with 237 kills and Maddie LaFleur leads the team in assists with 333. The seniors have been big contributors right alongside the sophomore talents. Gengler has 279 assists and the next three athletes in kills are seniors. Lauren LaFleur has 151 kills, followed by Nelson with 111 and Meis with 98.

“We have six powerful hitters, and we don’t really rely on just one of them, but somebody’s going to have to step up and really show these other teams that we deserve to win and our offense is going to have to be there,” Sulentic said. “Our setters, they’re going to have to move the ball around, making sure that we’re not setting the same person and making sure we’re running a full offense.”

The two sophomores also lead the team in digs this season on defense. Maddie LaFleur has 213 digs and Hacker 205. Volz, the senior libero, has 181 digs. At the net, Nelson has 71 blocks to lead the team by a wide margin. Meis and Lauren LaFleur are tied for second on the team with 43 blocks apiece.

The goal for Saturday is to just build up some confidence before regions play. The Crusaders are in a strong region, with Lewis Central and Norwalk taking the top two seeds this season. If the Crusaders win Tuesday, they would be at Lewis Central Thursday night.

“We played a really good Papillion team the other day, and I think the girls saw what they want to be like,” Sulentic said. “We kind of took that game into this tournament and said we’re not going to play teams at that level, that caliber, but we’re going to be able to be that team for the opponents that we have.”

The team is also taking Saturday to experiment ahead of regions. Both hitters and servers have settled into routines, hitting it into the same spots, and the coaching staff wanted to challenge their hitters Saturday.

“Throughout the season, our girls got comfortable hitting in the same spot every single time, or tipping in the same spot every single time, so we’re trying to get them used to doing something else,” Sulentic said. “We’re also working on serving tough, sometimes we’ve served pretty easily, the other team can get a really good pass up and then we have nothing against that offense.

So we’re working on serving tough today, and just trying to find the balance between good offense and good defense because these girls work hard,” Sulentic said.

Regional play begins Tuesday for the Crusaders, as they host fellow Missouri River Conference member Le Mars at 7 p.m. The winner will play Lewis Central Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Lewis Central.