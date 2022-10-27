PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hinton qualifies for state tournament with sweep of Ridge View

Hinton's Bailey Boeve hits a kill shot during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Hinton's Avery Burgad hits a kill shot during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Hinton's Avery Burgad hits a kill shot past Ridge View's Sydney Blackmore during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Hinton's Avery Burgad hits a kill shot during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Hinton's Ashlyn Kovarna goes for a dig during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Hinton's Carlene Hicklin returns a serve during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Ridge View's Kiara Dutler returns a serve during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Hinton's Ashlyn Kovarna tips the ball past Ridge View's Gabi Mason during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Ridge View's Sydney Blackmore hits a kill shot during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Ridge View's Shae Dutler returns a serve during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Hinton's Bailey Boeve hits a kill shot during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Hinton's Avery Burgad hits a kill shot during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Ridge View's Rowan Jensen returns a serve during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Hinton's Avery Burgad hits a kill shot during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Ridge View's Taya Phillips sets the ball during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Hinton's Carlene Hicklin goes for a dig during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Ridge View's Sydney Blackmore hits a kill shot during Hinton vs Ridge View volleyball action in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
The Hinton volleyball team is headed to the state tournament after defeating Ridge View in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School, Wednesday. Watch till the end to see the team celebrate their victory.
The Wolfpack earned the second seed in Class 2A with the Region 1 championship.
Abby VerBurg tallied 15 kills to pace the Wolfpack. Stella Winterfeld added 11 kills and Hannah Broek 31 assists. Broek also tallied nine digs and Kylie De Jager eight digs.
De Jager had four aces for the Wolfpack in the win.
Avery Noble led the Comets with seven kills and seven digs. Clara Hoegh tallied 18 assists for Boyden-Hull.
Western Christian is headed to the Class 2A state tournament as the second seed, and faces the seventh-seeded Sumner-Fredericksburg in the first round Tuesday afternoon. The two teams play at 2 p.m. on Court Two at Xtream Arena.
Riverside 3, Gehlen Catholic 1: The Bulldogs earned a 25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 25-18 win over the top-seeded Gehlen Catholic Jays in Denison Wednesday night.
Riverside punched a ticket to state with the win.
Aurora Goebel tallied 21 kills and 14 digs for the Jays. Miyah Whitehead tallied 10 kills and Cadence Goebel 30 assists. Sophie Ruden and Cadence Goebel tallied 21 digs apiece. Jasmine Lubben tallied 16 digs and Larissa Pohlen 14 digs.
Veronica Andrusyshyn tallied 20 kills for Riverside. Ayla Richardson added 29 assists and Madison Baldwin 23 digs. Andrusyshyn added 17 digs and Carly Henderson 14 digs.
Riverside is the No. 8 seed and face Springville Tuesday in the first round.
AGWSR 3, Newell-Fonda 0: The Cougars earned a 25-21, 25-19, 25-15 win over Newell-Fonda Wednesday night in Fort Dodge.
Brynn Smith tallied 23 kills for AGWSR Wednesday. Trevyn Smith added 33 assists and Brynn Smith 11 digs.
Mary Walker tallied eight kills for the Mustangs. Kinzee Hinders added seven kills and Mia Walker 16 assists. Mary Walker added 12 digs.
With the Region 3 championship, AGWSR is the seven-seed and faces North Tama, the No. 2 seed Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Sioux City North's Madalyn Welp and Ava Lloyd were first team all-conference selections. Bishop Heelan sophomore Maliyah Hacker, East junior Olivia Mentzer and Le Mars junior Sarah Brown were also first team members for the 2022 season.
In the opening round of the IGHSAU Class 3A, Region 1 volleyball tournament Monday night, Sioux Center earned a 25-7, 25-8, 25-12 sweep of Okoboji. Sheldon, Spirit Lake, Unity Christian, Cherokee and OABCIG earned wins as well.
Gehlen Catholic punched its ticket to the Class 1A, Region 1 championship with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 win over Remsen St. Mary’s Monday night. The Jays take on Riverside in the championship match Wednesday night.
Sioux Center starts its’ state tournament Tuesday in Coralville, Iowa. The Warriors are the No. 4 seed in Class 3A, and face No. 5 West Liberty at noon Tuesday. If the Warriors advance, the semifinals will be Wednesday at 2 p.m.
