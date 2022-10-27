PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hinton qualifies for state tournament with sweep of Ridge View

CHEROKEE, Iowa – The Blackhawks picked up a sweep over Ridge View 25-21, 25-21, 25-14 Wednesday night in Cherokee, as Hinton punched it’s ticket to the state tournament.

Bailey Boeve tallied 11 kills and 13 digs to lead Hinton to the 2A, Region 2 championship. Carlene Hicklin added 10 kills and Ashlyn Kovarna 35 assists.

Belle DeRocher added 11 digs and Hicklin 10 digs. Gabbie Friessen and Boeve recorded two aces from the service line Wednesday night.

No stats were reported for Ridge View.

Hinton heads to Coralville and the Xtream Arena for the state tournament starting Tuesday. The Blackhawks face No. 5 Denver at 4 p.m. Tuesday on Court One.

Western Christian 3, Boyden-Hull 0: The Wolfpack picked up a 25-11, 25-19, 25-16 sweep over Boyden-Hull Wednesday night in Sioux Center.

The Wolfpack earned the second seed in Class 2A with the Region 1 championship.

Abby VerBurg tallied 15 kills to pace the Wolfpack. Stella Winterfeld added 11 kills and Hannah Broek 31 assists. Broek also tallied nine digs and Kylie De Jager eight digs.

De Jager had four aces for the Wolfpack in the win.

Avery Noble led the Comets with seven kills and seven digs. Clara Hoegh tallied 18 assists for Boyden-Hull.

Western Christian is headed to the Class 2A state tournament as the second seed, and faces the seventh-seeded Sumner-Fredericksburg in the first round Tuesday afternoon. The two teams play at 2 p.m. on Court Two at Xtream Arena.

Riverside 3, Gehlen Catholic 1: The Bulldogs earned a 25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 25-18 win over the top-seeded Gehlen Catholic Jays in Denison Wednesday night.

Riverside punched a ticket to state with the win.

Aurora Goebel tallied 21 kills and 14 digs for the Jays. Miyah Whitehead tallied 10 kills and Cadence Goebel 30 assists. Sophie Ruden and Cadence Goebel tallied 21 digs apiece. Jasmine Lubben tallied 16 digs and Larissa Pohlen 14 digs.

Veronica Andrusyshyn tallied 20 kills for Riverside. Ayla Richardson added 29 assists and Madison Baldwin 23 digs. Andrusyshyn added 17 digs and Carly Henderson 14 digs.

Riverside is the No. 8 seed and face Springville Tuesday in the first round.

AGWSR 3, Newell-Fonda 0: The Cougars earned a 25-21, 25-19, 25-15 win over Newell-Fonda Wednesday night in Fort Dodge.

Brynn Smith tallied 23 kills for AGWSR Wednesday. Trevyn Smith added 33 assists and Brynn Smith 11 digs.

Mary Walker tallied eight kills for the Mustangs. Kinzee Hinders added seven kills and Mia Walker 16 assists. Mary Walker added 12 digs.

With the Region 3 championship, AGWSR is the seven-seed and faces North Tama, the No. 2 seed Tuesday at 6 p.m.