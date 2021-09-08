PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hinton sweeps Harris-Lake Park

Sophia Veltri had 20 assists.

The Wildcats were led by Olivia Heissel with 13 kills. Kenzie Joy had 20 assists.

Spirit Lake 3, Central Lyon 0: The Indians played a close match against the Lions, sweeping them 26-24, 25-19 and 25-23.

Brooke Smith, who is fourth in the state in assists, added 35 to her total in the sweep on Tuesday.

Lauren Carlson led the Indians with 15 kills while Elsie Parrott had 10. The Indians hit .255 on the night.

Maci Higgins had 22 digs for Spirit Lake.

Desta Hoogendoorn led the Lions with seven kills while Dionne Jansma had six kills. Kaylee Davis had 18 digs.

Akron-Westfield 3, MMCRU 0: The Westerners got their fourth win of the season Tuesday by sweeping the Royals 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19.

Natalie Nielsen nearly had a double-double with nine kills and 10 blocks. She also had an ace.

Josie Jacobs had 20 assists.

Royals senior Ellie Hilbrands had a team-high 13 kills. Taylor Harpenau had 16 assists.

Kora Alesch led with 19 digs while Hilbrands had 13.