PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hinton sweeps Harris-Lake Park

HINTON, Iowa — The Hinton High School volleyball team swept Harris-Lake Park at home on Tuesday, by set scores of 25-3, 25-8 and 25-13.
Blackhawks senior Anna Coffee had a team-high nine kills, while Ashlyn Kovarna and Gabbie Friessen both had five.
Kovarna had 13 assists, and Sara Schoenrock had 11.
Friessen led Hinton with seven digs, and Schoenrock and Aubree Lake both had six.
Coffee had two solo blocks.
Wolves senior Miranda Christenson had three kills.
West Monona 3, Kingsley-Pierson 2: The Spartans took the five-set match, by winning 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 15-25 and 15-7.
Brooklyn Pekarek led the Spartans with 13 kills, while Miella Struble had 12.
Carly Miller had 30 assists.
Kacy Miller had nine digs.
OABCIG 3, Woodbury Central 2: Both teams traded sets, but the Falcons won the decisive fifth set, 15-13.
The Falcons won the first and third sets 25-21 and 25-17. The Wildcats won the even sets (25-19, 25-23).
Falcons senior Riley Schiernbeck led her team with 14 kills.
Sophia Veltri had 20 assists.
The Wildcats were led by Olivia Heissel with 13 kills. Kenzie Joy had 20 assists.
Spirit Lake 3, Central Lyon 0: The Indians played a close match against the Lions, sweeping them 26-24, 25-19 and 25-23.
Brooke Smith, who is fourth in the state in assists, added 35 to her total in the sweep on Tuesday.
Lauren Carlson led the Indians with 15 kills while Elsie Parrott had 10. The Indians hit .255 on the night.
Maci Higgins had 22 digs for Spirit Lake.
Desta Hoogendoorn led the Lions with seven kills while Dionne Jansma had six kills. Kaylee Davis had 18 digs.
Akron-Westfield 3, MMCRU 0: The Westerners got their fourth win of the season Tuesday by sweeping the Royals 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19.
Natalie Nielsen nearly had a double-double with nine kills and 10 blocks. She also had an ace.
Josie Jacobs had 20 assists.
Royals senior Ellie Hilbrands had a team-high 13 kills. Taylor Harpenau had 16 assists.
Kora Alesch led with 19 digs while Hilbrands had 13.
Westwood 3, Siouxland Christian 0: The Eagles were swept by the Rebels on Tuesday, by set scores of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-19.
Payton Doenhoefer led the Eagles with five kills, while Ellie Stanley and Reagan Stocking had the other two.
Alex Heilbuth had 22 assists.
Newell-Fonda 3, Emmetsburg 0: The Mustangs swept the E-Hawks 25-19, 25-22 and 29-27.
Mary Walker led the Mustangs with nine kills. Mustangs senior Anna Bellcock had 13 assists and nine digs.