SERGEANT BLUFF -- Class 4A third-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept Sioux City North 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 here Tuesday.
The Warriors won the second set as Kenzie Foley served 12 consecutive points. Foley finished with 13 kills, Madison Harms and Elle Sneller had nine kills each and Abby Wisecup added seven. Maya Schmidt dished out 37 assists and Brooklyn Huberty and Mia Gamet had eight digs each.
The Stars were led by Courtney Johnson's three kills, Rylie Zediker had eight digs and Hailey Hoogers added seven assists.
SB-L is now 5-1 on the season while North falls to 8-2.
HEELAN 3, WEST 0: Class 4A 10th-ranked Heelan rolled past West 25-18, 25-10, 25-12 in MRAC action on Tuesday.
Heelan was led by Nicole Jacobson's 15 kills while Avery Nelson and Riley Tew added six each. Jordan Knapp had 26 assists and Taylor Wilshire had 27 digs and four ace serves.
West was led by Nia Moore's three kills and Yuriczi Montes had four blocks.
Heelan's junior varsity got the 21-8, 21-3 victory.
Heelan is now 5-3 and West is 0-8.
EAST 3, SSC 1: East got 15 kills from Taylor Drent, 14 from Lineya Wells and 12 from Riley Donahue to get past South Sioux City 25-12, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16 on the road Tuesday.
The Black Raiders saw Chloe Kramer dish out 47 assists and record five aces while Emma Harmelink had eight kills and two blocks and Kirstin Sykes finished with 17 digs.
East is now 7-5 on the season.
WEST MONONA 3, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: The Spartans improved to 7-3 with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 win over the Panthers in a Western Valley Conference match held in Kingsley Tuesday.
Madison Goodwin had six kills while Rachel Bohle and Anna Bubke added five kills each to lead K-P (1-2). Emmy Benson have six ace serves for the Panthers.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: The No. 2 Jays (Class 1A) ran their record to 7-0 with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of Trinity Christian in a War Eagle Conference match played in Hull Tuesday.
Katelyn Langel had 11 kills while Brooklyn Heissel added nine for Gehlen. Heissel also had 10 digs while Sydney Livermore had 18 assists and Anna Britt 13 assists.