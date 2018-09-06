ORANGE CITY , Iowa -- Class 2A No. 2 Unity Christian breezed past Trinity Christian 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Corrina Timmermans had 11 kills, Jori Bronner added eight and Erica Feikema finished with six. Brooke Zevenbergen had seven aces, Erin Wieringa dished out 28 assists and Janie Schoonhoven chipped in with nine digs.
The Knights are now 3-0 on the season.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 3, WHITING 0: Maddie Paulsen, Sidney Steffen and Pyper Gibbs all had six kills apiece to help the Wildcats to the 25-10, 25-10, 25-9 win on Thursday.
Sidnie Graff dished out 13 assists and was 23 of 24 serving while Emma DeStigter and Paulsen had five digs each.
Woodbury Central is now 3-3 on the season.
CHEROKEE 3, NORTH 1: Cherokee won a hard-fought four-set battle with North 24-26, 26-24, 25-22, 25-14 on Thursday.
Kassidy Pingel led Cherokee (7-2) with 13 kills while both Grace Anderson and Alexus Jones had nine. Lily Anderson dished out 38 assists and Payton Slaughter notched 25 digs.
North was led by Kylee Eickholt who had seven kills while Hailey Hoogers had 15 assists and four aces. Riley Zediker had 12 digs and Hoogers also added 12.
North is now 8-3 and at the Cherokee Invite next Saturday.
WEST LYON 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: West Lyon got 11 kills from Grace Bauder and beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 25-7, 25-13, 25-11 on Tuesday.
Madysn Grotewold had nine digs, five kills and three aces, Rylie Lenz had six kills, Emery Martin had 24 assists and Hayley Knoblock had five ace serves.
West Lyon improves to 9-3.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, SHELDON 1: The No. 5 Dutch (Class 3A) improved to 8-1 with a 25-9, 14-25, 25-20, 25-20 Siouxland Conference volleyball win over the Orabs in Sheldon Thursday.
Mary Margaret Borer 15 kills and 10 digs to pace Sheldon (4-4).
South Dakota
EP-J 3, CANTON 0: Elk Point-Jefferson improved to 4-1 with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 win on Thursday. Meghan Brewer and Ally Nearman each had 11 kills for the Huskies while Karly Marx had 34 assists and 17 digs to go with three aces.
Canton was led by Maddy Ask's six kills.