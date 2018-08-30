SIOUX CITY -- North improved to 4-0 on the season as the Stars swept three matches in Mapleton on Thursday.
The Stars started with a 25-14, 25-16 win over MVAOCOU and followed that up with a 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 victory over West Monona and closed out the night with a 24-26, 25-17, 15-9 win over Missouri Valley.
Kylee Eickholt had 22 kills and Hailey Hoogers added 29 and she also had 29 assists. Bailey Becker had 24 digs and Maeve Caughlin had 32 assists.
The Stars are back in action Saturday when they host their own tournament.
SB-L 3, CBTJ 0: Sergeant Bluff-Luton opened defense of its Missouri River Conference volleyball title with a 25-13, 25-14, 15-10 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in a match played Thursday evening.
Kenzie Foley paced the No. 3 Warriors (Class 4A) with a dozen kills and three blocks while Madison Harms had seven blocks and nine kills. Elle Sneller also chipped in with nine kills.
Setter Maya Schmidt had 30 assists and a pair of ace serves while libero Mia Gamet also had two aces and nine digs. SB-L had double-digit ace serves, paced by Brooklyn Huberty who had four.
The Warriors host North Tuesday.
CHEROKEE 3, EMMETSBURG 0: The Braves picked up a 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 victory in Emmetsburg on Thursday. Lily Anderson had 31 assists while Kassidy Pingel, Grace Anderson and Teagan Slaughter all had eight kills apiece. Payton Slaughter added 20 digs and Anderson had six aces.
Cherokee is now 3-1 on the season.
HINTON 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Hinton found a way to win the big points and downed South O'Brien 27-25, 25-18, 26-24 in Paullina on Thursday.
Taryn Hintz had 14 kills and Jordan Nieuwnhuis added 19 digs for South O'Brien.
Aspen Coffee had 11 kills and Alyssa Fisher had 24 digs for Hinton. Shelbie Young added 22 assists.
The Wolverines are now 3-2 on the season and the Blackhawks improved to 2-0.
GEHLEN 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: Class 1A second-ranked Le Mars Gehlen handled Remsen St. Mary's 25-6, 25-12, 25-10 on Thursday.
The Jays got seven kills from Katie Peter added six. Anna Britt and Sydney Livermore each had 10 assists while Britt also had seven dis and three aces.
The win in their home opener improved Gehlen to 2-0 on the season.
South Dakota
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, DAKOTA VALLEY 2: Rivals Elk Point-Jefferson and Dakota Valley squared off in a thrilling five-set Dakota XII Conference volleyball match with the Huskies coming out with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14 win Thursday evening in North Sioux City.
Carlie Corder had a dozen kills and five blocks to lead EP-J while Karly Marz and Katelyn Chytka had 27 and 26 digs, respectively.
Rachel Rosenquist had a match-best 17 kills to lead Dakotya Valley while Rachel Wente and Tori Schultz had nine apiece. Ally Bersford had 50 assists while Jensyn Younger had 26 digs and Natalie Steffen 17 for the Panthers.