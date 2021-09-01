PREP VOLLEYBALL: Omaha Skutt sweeps Heelan; Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Dutch Invite

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team lost in three sets on Tuesday night to a tough Omaha Skutt team.
Skutt beat the Crusaders by set scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 27-25.
Grace Nelson and Maliyah Hacker both had four kills for the Crusaders, while junior Lauren LaFleur had three kills.
Nelson also had two solo blocks. Hacker had seven double blocks.
Junior Lawren Volz led the Crusaders with six digs while senior Ava Higman had five.
Maggie Gengler had nine assists.
SB-L wins MOC-FV tourney: The Warriors won all three of their matches on Tuesday in Orange City, and their first two wins came against MOC-Floyd Valley and Le Mars.
The Warriors beat the Dutch 21-10, 21-15, then they defeated the Bulldogs 21-10, 21-8 in the semifinals.
SB-L faced Sheldon in the tournament title match, and it won 21-19, 21-19 over the Orabs.
Emma Salker combined to collect 20 kills, while Alexa Trover had 17. Makayla Grote had 11 kills, and Isabelle Lenz had 10.
Maddie Hinkel had 67 assists.
Alivia Wolf led the Warriors with 19 digs.
Salker also had five ace serves, while Trover and Wolf both had four.
Elsewhere in the tournament, the Bulldogs won a match against the Dutch, winning that match 21-19, 21-10.
Dakota Valley 3, Tri-Valley 0: The Panthers won their second match of the season, by sweeping Tri-Valley 25-16, 25-13, 25-7.
Jorja VanDenHul led the Panthers with 13 kills at home, while Sophie Tuttle and Tori Schultz both had four. VanDenHul also had eight aces.
Logan Miller had 22 assists.
Katie Van Rooyan had 18 digs.
River Valley 3, Siouxland Christian 0: The Wolverines earned their second win with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 sweep over the Eagles in Correctionville.
Maddie Thomas led River Valley with eight kills. Addisyn Goettsch and Klaudia Pry each had seven kills.
Myah Dausel led with a team-high 24 assists. Thomas also had a team-high 13 digs.
Hinton 3, South O’Brien 1: The Blackhawks moved to 2-0 on the season with set scores of 23-25, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-21.
Gabbie Friessen led the Blackhawks with 13 kills, eight digs and two aces. Ashlyn Kovarna contributed 12 kills, 10 assists and 15 digs.
Anna Coffee had nine kills, nine digs and one ace.
Sara Schoenrock led Hinton in assists with 23.
Woodbury Central 3, MVAOCOU 1: The Wildcats on Tuesday night beat the Rams by set scores of 25-21, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-20.
Candace Koenigs led the Rams with 11 kills. Emily Kovarna had seven kills.
Lawton-Bronson 3, OABCIG 2: The Eagles on Tuesday night needed to make a comeback to beat the Falcons at home.
The Eagles lost the first two sets 14-25 and 21-25, but came back to win 25-23, 25-19, and 15-11.
Eagles junior Brooklyn Roder led with 14 kills, and Kaylee Clausen had eight kills.
The Eagles also had three girls with double-digit digs: Roder (26), Willow Fluent (22) and Katelyn Jepsen with 19.
Akron-Westfield 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 1: The Westerners moved to 3-2 on the season Tuesday with a 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 win over the Hawks.
Lauren Saathoff led A-W with 15 kills while Aubie Hartman had 12. Hartman led the Westerners with 29 assists.
Chloee Colt led with 24 digs, and Hartman had 21.
The Hawks leading hitters were Claire Schroeder with 18 kills and Carmindee Ricke with nine.