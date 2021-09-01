PREP VOLLEYBALL: Omaha Skutt sweeps Heelan; Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Dutch Invite

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team lost in three sets on Tuesday night to a tough Omaha Skutt team.

Skutt beat the Crusaders by set scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 27-25.

Grace Nelson and Maliyah Hacker both had four kills for the Crusaders, while junior Lauren LaFleur had three kills.

Nelson also had two solo blocks. Hacker had seven double blocks.

Junior Lawren Volz led the Crusaders with six digs while senior Ava Higman had five.

Maggie Gengler had nine assists.

SB-L wins MOC-FV tourney: The Warriors won all three of their matches on Tuesday in Orange City, and their first two wins came against MOC-Floyd Valley and Le Mars.

The Warriors beat the Dutch 21-10, 21-15, then they defeated the Bulldogs 21-10, 21-8 in the semifinals.

SB-L faced Sheldon in the tournament title match, and it won 21-19, 21-19 over the Orabs.

Emma Salker combined to collect 20 kills, while Alexa Trover had 17. Makayla Grote had 11 kills, and Isabelle Lenz had 10.

Maddie Hinkel had 67 assists.