PREP VOLLEYBALL REGIONS: Unity Christian, Sioux Center to play for region championships

ORANGE CITY – The Unity Christian Knights picked up a 25-8, 25-21, 28-26 win over Cherokee in the semifinals of the Class 3A, Region 2 volleyball tournament Wednesday night in Orange City.

Gracie Schoonhoven tallied 17 kills and 13 digs to lead the Knights. Paige De Boom added 26 assists.

Keylee Gregg picked up 12 kills and 10 digs for the Braves. Ava Andersontallied 14 assists.

The top-seeded Knights move on to the regional championship against Nevada Tuesday. The match is slated for a 7 p.m. start at South Central Calhoun High School due to travel distances. The winner advances to the Class 3A state tournament.

Nevada 3, OABCIG 1: The Cubs earned a 19-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25- win over OABCIG Wednesday night.

Lily Goos tallied 17 kills and Emma Strottman 11 kills. Mady Gibson added 40 assists and Dakota Hendricks 19 digs.

Krista Sibenaller and Haley Harms tallied six kills each for the Falcons. Alex Schroeder contributed 10 assists. Rylee Krayenhagen and Schroeder tallied 11 digs each. Gwen Jacobsen and Olivia Schroeder added 10 digs each.

Nevada and Unity Christian play Tuesday night for a spot at state.

Class 3A, Region 1

Sioux Center 3, Estherville Lincoln Central 0: The Warriors earned a 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 win over Estherville Lincoln Central Wednesday.

Reagan Jansen tallied 18 kills to lead the Warriors. Willow Bleeker added 33 assists and Tatum Schmalbeck 13 digs in the win.

Sioux Center hosts Sheldon in the regional championship match Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The winner heads to the state tournament.

Sheldon 3, Spirit Lake 1: Sheldon earned a 28-30, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 win over Spirit Lake Wednesday.

Maddie Olson tallied 23 kills for the Orabs. Claire Johnson added 11 kills and Katelyn Grady 18 digs. Reese Strouth tallied 34 assists and 11 digs.

Sheldon is at Sioux Center Tuesday night for a trip to state.

Class 2A, Region 1

Western Christian 3, MMCRU 0: The Wolfpack earned a 25-5, 25-7, 25-11 win over MMCRU Wednesday night.

Abby VerBurg tallied eight kills for Western Christian. Hannah Broek had 19 assists and Kylie De Jager and Scarlett Winterfeld nine digs each.

Western Christian hosts North Union Monday night in the regional semifinals.

Boyden-Hull 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: The Comets earned a 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 win over the Generals Wednesday night.

Gretta Van Es tallied 12 kills, followed by Avery Noble and Reagan Damstra with 11 and 10 respectively for the Comets. Clara Hoegh recorded 39 assists and Dennie Boogerd 15 digs. Noble also had five ace serves.

Keyton Elser tallied five kills and Halle Block 10 assists for the Generals.

Boyden-Hull hosts Central Lyon Monday night in the semifinals.

Central Lyon 3, Akron-Westfield 1: The Lions picked up a 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17 win over the Westerners.

Dionne Jansma tallied 23 kills and 15 digs for the Lions in the win. Mariah Gerleman added 13 kills and McKenna Metzger contributed 26 assists. Riley Weiler tallied 25 digs and Metzger 10.

Lauryn Saathoff led the Westerners with 18 kills, followed by Makenzie Hughes with 10. Josie Jacobs tallied 43 assists and 16 digs. Hughes led the team with 17 digs.

Central Lyon is at Boyden-Hull Monday night.

Class 2, Region 2

Hinton 3, Pocahontas Area 0: Hinton swept Pocahontas Area 25-16, 25-19, 25-8 Wednesday night.

Bailey Boeve tallied 15 kills for the Blackhawks. Ashlyn Kovarna added 29 assists and Gabbie Friessen seven digs.

Jenna Vonnahme tallied six kills for Pocahontas Area.

Hinton hosts Lawton-Bronson Monday night in the semifinals.

Lawton-Bronson 3, Alta-Aurelia 2: In a five-set match Wednesday, the Eagles earned a 25-10, 21-25, 23-25, 25-18, 17-15 win over the Warriors.

Brooklyn Roder tallied 19 kills and 24 digs for the Eagles. Ella Peerson and Kaylee Clausen tallied 12 kills each. Clausen had 23 assists and Quin Roan added 19.

Avery Cason tallied 31 digs. Clausen added 23 digs and Roan 20. Karlee Amick added six service aces for the Eagles.

Nora Peterson tallied 17 kills and 10 digs for the Warriors. Allison Watts added 14 kills and Maggie Bloom 27 digs. Chloe Elston contributed 45 assists and 17 digs. Luc Gunkelman finished with 19 digs.

Lawton-Bronson is at Hinton Monday.

Ridge View 3, East Sac County 0: The Raptors tallied a 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 win over the Raiders.

Rowan Jensen led the Raptors with 17 kills. Taya Phillips added 25 assists and Shae Butler 13 digs. Sydney Blackmore added 11 digs.

Kate Vondrak led the Raiders with 11 kills. Kenna Meyer added five aces.

Ridge View hosts South Central Calhoun Monday.

South Central Calhoun 3, West Monona 0: The Spartans fell to the Titans 25-18, 25-8, 25-10 Wednesday.

Keira Hammen tallied eight kills for the Titans.

South Central Calhoun is at Ridge View Monday.

Class 1A, Region 1

Gehlen Catholic 3, Woodbine 0: The Jays picked up their second sweep of the postseason with a 25-10, 25–13, 25-18 win over Woodbine Wednesday night.

Aurora Goebel tallied 14 kills and Miyah Whitehead 12 for the Jays in the win. Cadence Goebel added 29 assists and 11 digs. Sophie Ruden and Jasmine Lubben added 12 digs apiece.

Katy Pryor and Addison Erickson tallied five kills each for Woodbine. Addison Murdock and Erickson tallied six assists each. Pryor and Erickson contributed 11 digs each.

Gehlen Catholic hosts Remsen St. Mary’s in the regional semifinals Monday night.

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, River Valley 0: The Hawks swept River Valley 25-17 26-24, 25-16 Wednesday night in regional play.

Whitney Jensen and Claire Schroeder led Remsen St. Mary’s with 11 kills each for the Hawks. Mya Bunkers added 16 assists and Gracyn Schroeder 14 for the Hawks.

Remsen St. Mary’s is at Gehlen Catholic in the semifinals of the region Monday night at 7 p.m.

Stanton 3, Westwood 1: The Rebels fell to Stanton 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 28-26 Wednesday night in Stanton.

Lauren Johnson and Marleigh Johnson tallied 12 kills each for Stanton. Jenna Stephens added 11 kills and Elly McDonald 16 assists. Marleigh Johnson had 29 digs and Leah Sandin 25.

Stanton and Riverside play at Stanton for a spot in the regional championship Monday night at 7 p.m.

Class 1A, Region 3

Newell-Fonda 3, St. Edmond 0: Newell-Fonda earned a 25-14, 25-15, 25-9 win over St. Edmond Wednesday night.

Kinzee Hinders tallied 10 kills and Mia Walker 21 assists for the Mustangs. Isabel Bartek added 16 digs and Izzy Sievers 12. Mary Walker added 11 digs.

Newell-Fonda hosts Bishop Garrigan in the semifinals of the regional tournament Monday at 7 p.m.

Bishop Garrigan 3, George-Little Rock 2: In a five-set battle, the Golden Bears earned a 28-30, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 15-11 win over George-Little Rock Wednesday.

Lindsey Haken tallied 19 kills and Hadley Hadsen 15 for the Mustangs in the loss. Jesse DeGroot added 35 assists and Kami Gerken 24 digs. Wyleigh Steenhoven added 16 digs and Haken 12.

Audi Crooks tallied 23 kills for Bishop Garrigan. Maggie Vaske added 33 assists and Molly Joyce 27 digs.

Bishop Garrigan is at Newell-Fonda Monday night at 7 p.m.