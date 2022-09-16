Prep volleyball roundup: Sioux City West wins five-set match over Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The West High School volleyball team earned a five-set win over the Tornadoes on Thursday night in Storm Lake.

The Wolverines won by set scores of 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-8.

Dakota Valley 3, Canton 0: The Panthers won by set scores of 25-14, 25-22, 25-13.

Sophie Tuttle had 12 kills, while Claire Munch had five.

Logan Miller had 26 assists.

Kate VanRooyan led the Panthers in digs with 29.

Madison 3, Vermillion 2: The Tanagers won the first and second sets to force the five-set match.

Serena Gapp and Brooklyn Voss were the Top 2 hitters with 19 and 14 kills.

Boyden-Hull 3, Rock Valley 2: The Comets won the fifth set 15-6 after winning the first two sets 25-19, 25-19.

The Rockets won set Nos. 3 and 4 by set scores of 25-19, 25-19.

Comets senior Avery Noble turned in 15 kills whie Gretta Van Es had 11 and Nancy Boogerd had 10.

Clara Hoegh had 48 assists. The Comets sophomore also had four ace serves.

Raina Nibbelink recorded one solo block.

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Central Lyon 1: The Dutch won by set scores of 25-10, 25-21, 19-25 and 25-16.

Dionne Jansma had a team-high 11 kills.

McKenna Metzger had 20 assists.

Sioux Center 3, West Lyon 0: The Warriors swept the Wildcats by set scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-19.

Reagan Jansen had 10 kills in the win, while Willow Bleeker had 28 assists.

Bleeker also had three aces.

Tatum Schmalbeck led the Warriors with nine digs.

The Wildcats’ leading hitter was sophomore Jordyn Aeschliman with 10 kills. Maddie Johnson had 14 assists.

Lawton-Bronson 3, River Valley 1: The Eagles won their homecoming week match by beating the Wolverines 18-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23.

Eagles senior Kaylee Clausen had nine kills and 18 digs. Clausen hit .370 in the win.

Quin Roan recorded 21 assists.

OABCIG 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0: The Falcons swept the Panthers 25-16, 25-20, 31-29 in Kingsley on Thursday.

Allison Reinking led the Panthers with 10 kills and an ace.

Reagan Vos had 13 assists.

Ridge View 3, MVAOCOU 0: The Raptors beat the Rams 25-10, 25-16 and 25-9.

Raptors junior Rowan Jensen recorded a match-high 10 kills.

Taya Phillips chipped in with 15 assists.

Madison Stowater had five blocks. Shae Dutler had 15 digs.

Unity Christian 3, Trinity Christian 0: The Knights swept the Tigers 25-20, 25-13 and 25-9.

Senior Gracie Schoonhoven had 12 kills and she hit .407 in the win.

Paige De Boom had 24 assists.

As a whole, the Knights hit .323.

Sheldon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: The Orabs won their seventh match of the season, topping the Generals 25-13, 25-13 and 25-7.

Orabs senior Claire Johnson collected a match-high of 12 kills and hit .458. Johnson also had nine digs.

Resse Strouth led the Orabs in assists with 25 while Maddie Olson had four blocks.

Marissa Ackerman led the Generals with six kills.

Creston 3, Denison-Schleswig 0: The Panthers held the Monarchs to a minus-.063 slate on Thursday while sweeping 25-22, 25-23, 25-18.

Addison Inman led the Monarchs with six kills.

South O’Brien 3, Harris-Lake Park 0: The Wolverines earned their third win this fall, sweeping the Wolves 26-24, 25-20, 25-11.

Marissa Ebel led the Wolverines with eight kills while Tatiana Conley had six.

Whitney Einck had 16 assists.

Brooklyn Edwards earned a solo block.

For the Wolves, Payton Reimers and Delaney deBoom each had five kills. Rylie Wittrock had seven assists.