PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: West Des Moines Dowling sweeps Sioux City East in regional finals

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The East High School volleyball team came up one match short of the state tournament on Tuesday, as they were swept by Dowling Catholic in a Class 5A-Region 1 championship.

The Maroons swept the Black Raiders by set scores of 25-22, 25-15, 25-19.

Mackenzie Dean had 14 kills while Piper Kirchoff had 12.

Tora Peterson had 21 assists for Dowling.

Annalise Grant had a team-high 14 digs.

Class 3A

Unity Christian 3, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0: The Knights clinched a spot in the state volleyball tournament with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-11 sweep over CGD.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 14 kills, and she hit .560 on the night. That clip was the highest among Unity hitters.

Jenna Bouma had nine kills, while Molly Zylstra had six.

As a team, Unity Christian hit .349.

Emma Byker had 29 assists, while Bouma had five.

Kia Wassenaar had a team-high 10 digs.

Tyra Schuiteman had five blocks, while Bouma had four blocks.

Unity Christian made the state tournament for the 22nd time. It’s the first trip since 2019, which ended a six-year streak for the Knights.

The last championship for Unity Christian came in 2000.

The Knights are the No. 7 seed, and they’ll play West Delaware at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.

Sheldon 3, Forest City 1: The Orabs won the state-clinching match over the Indians by set scores of 25-12, 20-25, 25-15 and 25-16.

Peyten Lode led the Orabs with 32 kills, while Claire Johnson had 20. The Orabs had a total of 62 kills during the match.

The Orabs hit .268 on the night.

Emma Barwick led in assist with 43, but junior Reese Strouth had 15.

Makenna Kleinhesselink recorded 26 digs.

This is just the fourth time Sheldon will play at the state volleyball tournament. The last time the Orabs played at state was in 2013.

Sheldon will play Sergeant Bluff-Luton at noon Tuesday.

Other matches

Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Vermillion 2: The Huskies dropped the first two sets, then came back to win the next three by set scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 15-7.

The Tanagers won the first two stanzas 25-13 and 25-21.

Ashley Brewer and Josey Curry led the Huskies, as both girls had 10 kills.

Sophia Giorgio had 34 of the 38 total assists.

Alyssa Chytka had 38 digs.

Serena Gapp led Vermillion with 15 kills while Brooklyn Voss had 13.

Claire Doty had 37 assists. Kara Klemme had 22 digs.

