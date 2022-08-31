Prep volleyball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats Spencer at Dutch Invitational

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team won one match in a tough Dutch Invitational field on Tuesday at MOC-Floyd Valley High School.

The match that the Warriors won was against Spencer, which was a 21-19, 21-19 victory.

The Dutch beat the Warriors in a three-set match, 10-21, 21-18, 15-7.

Maya Immeker led the Dutch with eight kills, while Payton Kleinhesselink had seven.

Tierney Huss recorded 18 assists.

OABCIG 25-25-25, Lawton-Bronson 20-20-15: Haley Harms and Rylee Krayenhagen were the Top 2 hitters for the Falcons with eight and seven kills.

Olivia Schroeder had 12 assists.

Alex Schroeder had two blocks.

Eagles senior Brooklyn Roder recorded 20 kills, and she hit .359. Avery Cason tallied 19 digs.

Cherokee also defeated SB-L by set scores of 21-16, 21-6.

Hinton 25-25-25, South O’Brien 11-12-9: The Blackhawks hit .391 on Tuesday, while the Wolverines hit minus-.045.

Blackhawks freshman Bailey Boeve had 10 kills. Boeve also had five blocks.

Ashlyn Kovarna put together 26 assists.

Tatiana Conley led South O’Brien with three kills. Whitney Einck also had seven assists, while Karlee Warnke had five digs.

MVAOCOU 25-25-25, Woodbury Central 19-15-19: The Rams picked up their second match win of the season.

Rams senior Emily Kovarna hit .417 in the match and led the match with 13 kills. Kovarna also had two solo blocks.

Camryn Boyle chipped in with 21 assists.

Ridge View 25-25-25, Kingsley-Pierson 13-18-19: Raptors junior Rowan Jensen had 16 of her team’s 43 kills in the win over the Panthers.

Taya Phllips had 25 assists. Shae Dutler had 14 digs.

The Raptors as a team hit .333.

Dell Rapids 22-22-25-25-15, Elk Point-Jefferson 25-25-18-17-5: Danica Torrez and Josie Curry each had six kills for the Huskies.

Alyssa Chytka and Torrez both had four ace serves, too.

Remsen St. Mary’s 25-25-25, Akron-Westfield 19-19-14: Hawks junior Claire Schroeder led her team with 10 kills while Mya Bunkers had nine.

Bunkers also had the most assists with 13.

Whitney Jensen had three solo blocks.

Westerners senior Lauryn Saathoff recorded 16 out of the team’s 30 total kills.

Josie Jacobs had 26 assists.

The Hawks held the Westerners to a .128 clip.

West Sioux 25-25-22-25, Harris-Lake Park 17-17-25-15: Addi Dekkers and Elizabeth Westra both collected seven kills in the win on Tuesday.

Addison Westergard had nine of the Falcons’ 19 assists.

Cassie Koopmans led West Sioux with 22 digs.

Kendal Niemeier led the Wolves with eight kills. Rylee Wittrock had a team-high eight assists.

Gehlen Catholic 25-25-25, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12-18-22: The Jays swept the Hawks.

Kylee Schiphoff had seven kills to lead H-M-S.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond 25-25-25, Storm Lake 14-22-16: Tornadoes junior Hailey Anderson had six kills.

Maddy Raveling had 17 digs.

St. Edmond has won 11 straight matches over Storm Lake.

Trinity Christian 20-25-20-25-15, MMCRU 25-17-25-19-10: Madelyn Vis had nine kills for the Tigers.

It was the season-opener for both teams.