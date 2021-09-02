PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Maddie Hinkel collects 1,000th assist in win

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior Maddie Hinkel earned her 1,000th career assist Thursday during a three-set sweep over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

The Warriors won by set scores of 25-20, 25-11 and 25-20.

Hinkel had 32 assists to get to the millennium mark.

In terms of hitting, Emma Salker led with 10 kills. Hinkel had seven; Alexa Trover and Makayla Grote both had six kills.

Hinkel also had four blocks.

Salker had eight digs.

NORTH WINS THRICE AT MO. VALLEY: North won three matches on Thursday night, including one against Missouri Valley.

The Stars beat West Monona 21-9, 21-16, then they beat MVAOCOU 21-7 and 21-15.

Then, in the nightcap, the Stars beat Missouri Valley 10-21, 21-16, 15-12.

Maddie Craighead led with 15 kills while Madalyn Welp had 12.

Stella Kuehl had 25 assists, and Avery Beller had 25 digs.