 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Maddie Hinkel collects 1,000th assist in win
0 Comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Maddie Hinkel collects 1,000th assist in win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior Maddie Hinkel earned her 1,000th career assist Thursday during a three-set sweep over Council Bluffs Jefferson. 

The Warriors won by set scores of 25-20, 25-11 and 25-20. 

Hinkel had 32 assists to get to the millennium mark. 

In terms of hitting, Emma Salker led with 10 kills. Hinkel had seven; Alexa Trover and Makayla Grote both had six kills. 

Hinkel also had four blocks. 

Salker had eight digs. 

NORTH WINS THRICE AT MO. VALLEY: North won three matches on Thursday night, including one against Missouri Valley. 

The Stars beat West Monona 21-9, 21-16, then they beat MVAOCOU 21-7 and 21-15. 

Then, in the nightcap, the Stars beat Missouri Valley 10-21, 21-16, 15-12. 

Maddie Craighead led with 15 kills while Madalyn Welp had 12. 

Stella Kuehl had 25 assists, and Avery Beller had 25 digs. 

CB LINCOLN 3, LE MARS 1: The Lynx defeated the Bulldogs by set scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19. 

Ireland Sitzmann led the Bulldogs with nine kills. 

Sarah Brown recorded 16 digs and Payton Wright had 28 assists. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: East defeats Heelan volleyball

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News