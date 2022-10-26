PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Center sweeps Sheldon for state tournament bid

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – A regional championship between Sheldon and Sioux Center resulted in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 win Sioux Center win and trip to the Class 3A state tournament next week.

Reagan Jansen led the Warriors with 12 kills and Emily Vos added nine kills. Willow Bleeker tallied 32 assists and 12 digs.

Tatum Schmalbeck added 15 digs and three aces in the win for Sioux Center.

Maddie Olson picked up 12 kills and Claire Johnson 11 for the Orabs. Reese Strouth contributed 11 assists.

Sioux Center starts its’ state tournament Tuesday in Coralville, Iowa. The Warriors are the No. 4 seed in Class 3A, and face No. 5 West Liberty at noon Tuesday. If the Warriors advance, the semifinals will be Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Heelan 3, Norwalk 0: For the second consecutive match, the Bishop Heelan Crusaders went on the road and earned a road win to make the Class 4A State Tournament.

Heelan swept Norwalk at Norwalk 25-21, 25-21, 25-22.

Maliyah Hacker tallied 18 kills for the Crusaders. Maddie LaFleur added 21 assists and Maddie Gengler 17 assists. Hacker led the team with 14 digs and Gengler and Nelson added 12 digs each.

Noelle Sutcliffe tallied 14 kills for the Warriors. Elizabeth Iverson added 30 assists and Grace Dehmer 13 digs. Dakota Poen added 10 digs.

Heelan opens its tournament against the No. 1 team in Class 4A, Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Crusaders face Xavier at 4 p.m.

Unity Christian 3, Nevada 1: The Knights punched their ticket to state with a 25-8, 25-10, 21-25, 28-26 win over the Cubs Tuesday night.

Gracie Schoonhoven tallied 14 kills and Tyra Schuiteman 13 kills for the Knights. Jadyn Hofmeyer added 11 kills and Paige De Boom 24 assists. Katelyn Zevenbergen recorded four aces.

Lily Goos tallied 11 kills and Mya Spykerman nine kills for the Cubs in the loss. Mady Gibson tallied 33 assists and Dakota Hendricks 18 digs. Jadyn Melohn added 13 digs.

Unity Christian is the six-seed in Class 3A and faces Mount Vernon Tuesday at noon.

Dowling Catholic 3, North 1: The Maroons tallied a 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-7 win over North to punch their ticket to state Tuesday night.

Mackenzie Dean tallied 21 kills and Emma Tallman 17 kills for Dowling Catholic. Ellie Muller added 10 kills. Ella Rogers added 28 assists and Ally Anderson 24 assists.

Sophia Ibach added 19 digs and Dean 14. No stats were reported for North.

Dowling Catholic faces Ankeny Centennial Monday at 2 p.m. in the Class 5A tournament.